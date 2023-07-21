Legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice once famously wrote: “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.”
Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, it’s with whom West Virginia high school football programs choose to play the game during the regular season that carries weight in calculating post-season participation — win or lose.
This year the WVSSAC will finally incorporate a tweak into the state’s football ratings system that many veteran coaches had hoped to see put in place before high school athletics in general were thrown into disarray by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the previous system, a team beating a Class AAA opponent earned 12 points. Victories over Class AA opponents were good for nine points with six points awarded for Class A wins.
In addition, winning teams were given a bonus point for each win by defeated opponents against teams in their own class or higher.
In West Virginia, teams are allowed to schedule whomever they want outside of any mandated conference matchups.
As a matter of principle, most coaches of quality football programs prefer to schedule more competitive opponents, because these are the games in which players stand to learn the most, mature more quickly and obtain the most durable positive playing habits.
As a matter of practice, when ratings system math makes taking on tougher opponents a zero-sum game, the harsh odds can encourage teams to pursue opponents they believe they are more likely to defeat — and be duly rewarded for it.
For this reason, teams may avoid scheduling traditional West Virginia powerhouses like Wheeling Central Catholic, Martinsburg and — yes — Bluefield High School.
Consider the Beavers’ first four losses of last year’s regular season: Graham (eventual Class 2 state champ in Virginia), Princeton (a Class AAA team that reached Top 5 regular season status in its classification), Pulaski County (a playoff destined Class 3 Virginia team) and Woodrow Wilson (a highly talented Class AAA opponent).
In spite of ending up 1-5 overall following a discouraging 44-16 loss to eventual Class AA state champion Independence, the Beavers won their final four games, finished 5-5 overall and squeaked into the Class A playoffs at No. 15.
Under the WVSSAC’s new system, the base points will remain the same but the bonus points have been modified to reward teams for their willingness to assume the risk of playing stronger opponents. This year, teams will earn bonus points for every win any opponent achieves in its class or higher — 1.2 points for AAA opponents, 0.9 for AA opponents and 0.6 for A opponents.
Most high school coaches in the state of West Virginia appear to be enthusiastic about the new change, agreeing that teams should be rewarded for playing tough schedules. The new system offers teams a practical reward for doing so.
Last year, Bluefield probably gained some kind of intangible benefits from passing through ‘the school of hard knocks en route to the playoffs.
Had the new system been in place, the Beavers would have also earned enough bonus points to avoid meeting No. 2 Independence in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Instead of losing 20-12 to the Patriots at Coal City, Bluefield might’ve ultimately crossed paths with Independence higher in postseason.
At Wheeling Island Stadium, perhaps?
We’ll never know.
But that certainly might have made for an interesting Class AA season finale.
