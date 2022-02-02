Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye recently provided a detailed listing of polling precinct changes that will affect some voters later this year.
All registered voters in Mercer County should take note of the changes. It is important for everyone to know where they will be casting ballots during the May primary and November general elections.
Moye is reminding all county residents not to discard or throw away any letters that come in the mail from the county’s clerk’s office or the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, as these documents will contain changes in precincts and polling places.
Here are the changes that could affect certain voters, depending upon where they live:
• Precinct 68, which had been a polling place at Montcalm High School, has been consolidated with Precinct 69. That precinct’s polling place is at Montcalm Elementary School.
• Previous Precinct 81 voters will be divided into 80, 82, and 95 and they will vote at the Memorial Building, United Methodist Family Ministries Center and Silver Springs Elementary School, respectively.
• Previous Precinct 85 voters will be divided into Precincts 83 and 86 and they will vote at CASE on Thorn Street in Princeton. There are two precincts in that one location, according to Moye. The precinct number will be on the voters’ new cards. Precinct 83 was created due to redistricting and census blocks.
• Precinct 67 has been moved from District 1 to District 3. Its polling place is the Bramwell Town Hall.
• Precinct 73 has been moved from District 2 to District 1. Its polling place is the Glenwood School gymnasium.
• Precinct 79 was moved from District 3 to District 1. Its polling place is at Mountain Valley Elementary School.
Other precinct polling places are moving to new locations, according to Moye. They include:
• Precinct 15’s polling place is moving from the Bluefield Salvation Army citadel in Bluefield to Faith Center Church at 102 Federal Street. This is due to the Salvation Army closing its Bluefield facility.
• Precinct 98’s polling place is moving from the Mercer County Vo-Tech Center in Princeton to the Karen Preservati Center next to the Princeton Rescue Squad along Stafford Drive.
All affected voters should take steps now to prepare for the precinct changes. Make sure you know where you will be voting on May 10 and Nov. 8. If your polling precinct has moved to a new location, make sure you know where you will be casting your ballot and how to get to the new location.
