I spent much of last Sunday making sure I had Christmas presents and stocking stuffers ready. Then I spent more time digging gift bags and wrapping paper out of a closet, buying up some tape — I’m always out of tape — and making sure I had enough gift tags. As usual, my family will swear they can pick out the presents I wrapped.
Finally, I had everything done. Bags and packages are lined up near my front door so I won’t forget anything. I’m notorious for leaving things behind, and Christmas isn’t a good time to do that.
I’ve even got a cooler standing by so I won’t leave a Christmas ham in my refrigerator.
I told my sister, Karen, that I was bringing a ham down to her house, so I better show up with a ham.
Well, I think that I’ve got everything that I can control under control.
Now I have to watch something none of us can control. It’s a powerful force that doesn’t care about our schedules or our holidays.
It’s called the weather.
The National Weather Service says that a messy Arctic package should arrive over our region just in time for Christmas Eve. Snow, icy roads and subzero wind chills are part of the package along with single-digit temperatures. A meteorologist I spoke with Monday dubbed it “pipe-freezing weather.”
I’ll definitely leave faucets dribbling when I head south because I had a very unpleasant experience with busted pipes many years ago.
This happened back when I was attending Marshall University. Several of my friends were living in the same apartment building not far from campus. Well, we all headed home when Christmas break arrived, and one particular Christmas was, like the one we’re expecting now, bitterly cold.
Our landlady asked us to leave our faucets dripping to help avoid busted pipes.
My roommate and I did this before we headed home to our families, and so did everyone else.
I thought everybody else had taken precautions, but I was wrong.
The girl living above us forgot to check her faucets.
When I got back from Christmas break, I got some really bad news. Pipes right above our apartment had burst all over the place.
Water shot right down into our living room and straight down to our bedrooms. I had a book collection nicely lined up on a shelf outside my bedroom door.
Those books were soaked. I managed to salvage a couple of them, but they were not my favorites.
One volume among the ruined books was a fantasy atlas featuring maps of places including the Land of Oz and Skull Island from the movie “King Kong.” I have yet to replace it.
Precautions against frozen pipes fall into the controllable category.
The road conditions won’t be so controllable this Christmas season.
I had hoped to head south on Friday, but the morning of Christmas Eve is looking safer and more likely. I’m hoping that conditions will be better for holiday travel.
I also hope the trip will be easier than some other Christmas journeys I’ve experienced. I still remember one Christmas on the West Virginia Turnpike when we suddenly got hit with snow on Christmas Eve.
I was literally plowing through snowdrifts, but the road crews managed to clear the lanes.
Snow has made other Christmas holidays less the memorable, but we always managed to beat it somehow.
All we can do now is handle what we can control and adjust to what we can’t control. We’ll do what we can about presents and watch the forecasts to see how they might change our travel plans.
I’ve decided already that if conditions are too dangerous for travel, I’ll have to have a delayed Christmas celebration. I’d rather have a Christmas put on hold than risk missing all the Christmas Days of the future.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
