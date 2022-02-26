I have never heard air raid sirens, aside from a television or radio news broadcast.
That’s not so unusual considering I was born and raised in the mountains of southern West Virginia.
But It is something I have taken for granted.
I don’t expect to be roused in the middle of the night by an invasion from a neighboring country.
My life is lived safely nestled in the hills and hollows of Appalachia.
If only that were true for the people of Ukraine.
•••
We were all aware of the trouble that was brewing. The national newspaper columnists and TV talking heads opined about it for days and weeks on end.
“Russia is going to invade!” one would exclaim.
But then a differing opinion.
“No, Putin knows better than to cross that line!”
For those of us who are not students of world politics and geography, it was all a bit confusing — kind of like “will he” or “won’t he” badminton commentary.
I admit to not being an expert on world tensions and international relations. Heck, I am not even a student of the Russian Handbook on Takeovers and Domination.
As a community newspaper editor, my focus is on hyper-local news — the stories not found on CNN, FOX or MSNBC.
•••
But then came the airstrikes, and the tanks. And the subsequent posts on social media.
The incursion was happening.
Putin was invading Ukraine.
Deaths were imminent.
Have we ever before watched a war transpire live on social media?
World War II and the Korean War were before my time. And Vietnam is but a hazy memory from very young childhood days.
However, I appreciate and admire the sacrifice and service of all those who fought and served in these wars.
I lost a great-uncle in the Second World War. My only memory of him is of blue eyes in a sepia-tone portrait.
•••
I do remember 9/11 — vividly.
I was in the newsroom when the first plane struck. We thought it was an accident, then came the second attack.
It was a day like no other for Americans.
We were tearful.
And fearful.
And grieving.
I helped put out an Extra edition that afternoon, and the regular print paper the next morning.
To do this day, I have a framed poster in my office that showcases newspaper front pages from across the nation.
“Terror” proclaimed the Anchorage Daily News, The Arizona Republic and Orlando Sentinel.
The Indianapolis Star called it a “Day of Death,” and the Oakland Tribune “Terrifying.”
My favorite headline of the day came from the San Francisco Examiner. It simply read, “Bastards.”
Was 9/11 an act of war or an act of terrorism?
Does it matter?
I call it an assault by a bunch of simpering, cowardly, tough-guy wannabes. I hope they’re still battling the eternal flames of hell.
•••
The invasion of Ukraine is a chapter in attempted European dominance not before witnessed, firsthand, by those in my generation and those younger.
The stories of World War II have been told by older generations and movies on hi-def TV. But now the images are real and live-streaming.
Jets soaring.
Bombs blasting.
Guns blazing.
And people dying.
Today, pray for Ukraine. And pray for her people.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
