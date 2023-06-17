Area residents have been vocal on social media about recent public utility rate increase applications, including a filing by Appalachian Power that could raise monthly residential bills by as much as $19.61 a month.
While social media is a good forum for sounding off, it is highly unlikely that the West Virginia Public Service Commission is reading your comments on Facebook. The PSC is the state agency that will ultimately approve or reject Appalachian Power’s rate filing.
But the good news is that the PSC has scheduled a public hearing for right here in Mercer County on the company’s rate increase filing.
That public hearing will be held on July 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.
If you have concerns or comments regarding the rate increase case that you would like to have included in the official record, this would be the correct forum for doing so.
Appalachian Power submitted its annual Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) filing earlier this year to the West Virginia Public Service Commission, and is requesting a $641.7 million increase to the current ENEC rate.
The ENEC is the mechanism used by the public service commission for reimbursing Appalachian Power for purchased power, and for the cost of coal and natural gas used to fuel power plants. The company argues that the rate increase is necessary because it paid more for fuel and purchased power, which was attributed to increases in the cost of coal and natural gas.
Appalachian Power has proposed two cost recovery solutions, both of which would result in larger monthly electric bills for consumers.
The first proposal would spread recovery over three years and raise residential rates by $293.1 million, or 12.1 percent. Customers would see their bill increase by about $19.61 a month under the plan. The second proposal utilizes securitization of the under-recovery and other cost items, and would raise residential rates by 3.5 percent, or $5.69 a month, to align ongoing ENEC costs and revenues.
The rate increase case is pending before the PSC, which is now actively seeking public comments on the matter. The Monday, July 12, public hearing in Princeton is the correct venue for providing public input on this case.
So area residents who want to sound off on this matter should plan on attending this local public hearing. If you don’t, your concerns and comment won’t be heard.
Sure you can still gripe on social media. But those comments won’t be considered by the commission in the case. Nor are the individual commissioners reading these Facebook posts.
If it makes you feel good, go ahead and rant on Facebook. But if you want to have an actual say in the case, plan on attending the July 12 public hearing in Princeton.
