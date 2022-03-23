Area motorists tired of dodging potholes will have to wait a little bit longer before some of these nasty roadway hazards are corrected.
Attempting to avoid each and every pothole isn’t easy. In fact, it’s next to impossible. Wheels, and automobile suspension systems, are taking a beating. The good news is that some cold material patching will soon be getting underway for the purpose of making temporary repairs. However, more permanent patching won’t begin until regional asphalt plants reopen later in April.
There are a number of nasty potholes across the region that immediately come to mind. One on Stadium Drive in Bluefield is problematic, and it’s also not easy to see.
Bland Road, also in Bluefield, currently has a couple of potholes that need to be fixed. Other potholes capable of severely jolting vehicles have appeared on College Avenue and Bluefield Avenue. We’ve also heard reports of large potholes in the Princeton area, and the Athens community, among other locations.
In fact, no matter where you live, you are likely to encounter a pothole during your daily commute.
We urge area highway crews to proceed with haste on the pothole patching process once those asphalt plants do reopen for the season.
It is a public safety hazard when motorists have to stop, slow down, dodge and pursue other defensive-driving measures to avoid these monstrosities. The quicker these troublesome pot holes get patched, the better for all motorists.
It is our hope that we will all soon have a much smoother ride to and from home, work, and the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.