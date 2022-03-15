Long before the pandemic disrupted life as we know it, the U.S. Postal Service was struggling to remain financially solvent. A number of small, community post offices, were closed across the Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region, and others that remained open scaled back their hours of operation.
While some people, including the younger generation, pay a lot of their bills online, traditional post offices are still critical to millions of Americans, including families living right here in the deep south counties. They depend upon their local post office to pay bills, buy stamps and money orders, and to retrieve their mail from a safe and secure post office box. Small and large businesses in the region also rely upon the postal service as part of their daily operations.
Congress has proposed a number of bills in recent years to help sustain the postal service, the most recent being the bicameral Postal Service Reform Act, a measure co-sponsored by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va.
That measure passed the U.S. Senate by a vote of 79-19 and is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.
“West Virginians in rural communities depend on the postal service to deliver medicines and bills, support their small businesses and stay connected with friends and family,” Manchin said last week. “I look forward to President Biden signing this legislation into law and will work to implement these changes in West Virginia and America to bring USPS into the 21st Century.”
According to Manchin’s office, the Postal Service Reform Act would:
• Require future postal service retirees to enroll in Medicare through an integrated program, saving an estimated $22.7 billion over 10 years.
• Eliminate the burdensome retiree health care pre-funding requirement that was imposed by Congress in 2006, which would save an estimated $27 billion over 10 years.
• Establish a public-facing online dashboard for transparency of national and local level service performance data for the postal service.
• Address persistent mail delays that have harmed small businesses and West Virginians.
• Codify six-day a week service as a minimum requirement for delivery – which is critical in rural areas that might not receive service otherwise.
• Allow USPS to partner with state and local governments to offer non-postal services like registration for hunting and fishing licenses.
Manchin said the bill also includes provisions for postal service accountability and growth.
It is our hope that this important measure can help in sustaining and strengthening the postal service, while ensuring that local community post offices remain open.
Our region is home to a large population of senior citizens who depend upon the convenience of daily mail delivery service. For many seniors across our region, a six-day mail service helps ensure a timely arrival of their monthly Social Security check, as well as medication by mail and other important letters and packages.
Reliable mail delivery, and access to community post offices that are close to home, are still essential to our region.
