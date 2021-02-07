Although we are only three weeks into the new Biden administration, area lawmakers are increasingly finding themselves at odds with some of the many executive orders and policies coming out of Washington.
Already, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a six-state coalition of attorneys general who are vowing to fight federal overreach from the Biden administration. In a statement released last week, Morrisey said a particular concern are those executive orders that put jobs and civil liberties at risk.
Morrisey, a Republican, joined the attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana and Texas last week in sending a letter to Biden urging the new president to be mindful of the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers and the authority of sovereign states relative to that of the federal government.
The letter said the attorneys general will be vigilant in watching for and opposing federal overreach.
“The president cannot cut constitutional corners or shirk statutory strictures without inevitably doing more harm to our country than good,” Morrisey said in the letter to Biden. “The foundations of our republic and American life are embedded within our Constitution’s carefully crafted design. Accordingly, today by this letter we respectfully urge you when pursuing your policy priorities to honor the core constitutional tenets which should be appreciated and respected by every person entrusted with the honor and burdens of the presidency.”
The coalition’s letter further urges the new administration to respect individual constitutional rights, as well as limited federal power, limited presidential power and the need for keeping the administrative state in check. The attorneys general note particular concern for the constitutionally guaranteed rights to religious liberty and to keep and bear arms, according to Morrisey. They contend the Constitution delegates a very limited sphere of influence to the federal government and leaves the remainder for states and their citizens to address.
The new administration has moved with surprising haste on more than three dozen executive orders and directives, all of which were issued in just over a week in late January, a move that has prompted concern among some Republicans. Moves to roll back gas, oil and coal production, in particular, are of concern to West Virginia, where Republicans currently enjoy a super majority in the state legislature.
Obviously, one would expect a new administration to move slowly on measures that could lead to political push back. However, with Democrats now enjoying majority control of both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, Biden is moving quickly to advance his party’s agenda.
That could lead to further challenges between the state of West Virginia and the new administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.