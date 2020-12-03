On Nov. 17, Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s columnist James H. “Smokey” Shott was absolutely correct about CNN’s international reporter, Christian Amanpour. Her analogy of Nazi Germany’s Jewish genocide and Trump’s four years as President is inexcusable. These intolerable comparisons represent the biased reporting that gives journalists a bad reputation.
In the same article, Mr. Shott relinquished his moral high ground writing that Trump’s critics have called our President everything but the Devil. Shott wrote, “This could be due to the fact that many or most of Trump’s critics don’t believe in the Devil…” And by association did he also infer, didn’t believe in God? Is it acceptable to stereotype “many or most” of the nearly 80 million people (critics) that voted against Trump as non-believers? I’ve said it before, political bias doesn’t equate to moral righteousness.
In June 2015 when Dylann Roof murdered nine Black people in South Carolina, he didn’t enter into one of Donald Trump’s casinos where patrons gambled and drank. Roof, a white supremacist, entered a church and killed nine Black worshippers in hopes of starting a race war. In 2015, pre-Donald Trump, I was a loyal Republican voter so it never occurred to me to make the stereotypical leap about Republicans and white supremacists that Shott and many like him do concerning Democrats and their religious beliefs.
But you can see how that would be easy to do, right? In February 2015, Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke endorsed Trump. That August, Trump chose Breitbart News Chief, Steve Bannon as his campaign chief. Bannon was quoted as saying that Breitbart News is “the platform of the alt-right”— an extremist movement composed of white nationalism, xenophobia and conspiracy theories.
On August 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., James Fields deliberately drove his car into a group of Democratic protesters killing one and injuring 19. Fields previously espoused neo-Nazism and white supremacy beliefs. President Trump stated after the incident that neo-Nazis and white nationalists should be condemned. But he also said there were very fine people on both sides. Why the ambiguity? Why not condemn any hate group and move on?
During the first presidential debate this year, President Trump would not condemn a white supremacist hate group, instead telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Even after that, I didn’t make trite assertions about Republicans — white supremacy hate groups aligned with our President suggests all Republicans espouse the same prejudice beliefs — because I have friends and family that are good-hearted, religious Republicans. I do not think I know one white supremacist, Republican or otherwise. Also consider there are religious Democrats who attend church, pray, and believe that Donald Trump exemplifies a lot of things and Christianity isn’t one of them. Democrats and Republicans both acknowledge the Devil, Mr. Shott.
Contemplate the principle about obeying the Ten Commandments, particularly the ninth commandment. On November 24, Shott wrote, “Note: his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, still has not acknowledged Trump won…” The day after the election in 2016, Clinton gave her concession speech and acknowledged Trump’s victory. Google her speech if you care to watch or read it. Is Mr. Shott lying, or just confused?
And after his false assertion, Mr. Shott continues his editorial repeating every dubious conspiracy that has been dismissed (or laughed) out of court. As of this writing, Trump’s legal team had lost or abandoned more than 30 cases. Mr. Shott mentions the 2000 election where about 500 votes were contested in one state, Florida. That’s not comparable to tens of thousands of votes in multiple states where other Republicans won many races.
President Trump is and has been an ‘existential threat’ demonizing our institutions, free press, and now a pillar of our democracy — voting rights and a free and fair election. That’s not surprising even though he is an embarrassment to our country and democracy worldwide. What’s surprising? Intelligent people like Mr. Shott and GOP leaders sacrificing their credibility and reputations supporting baseless conspiracies. There are not legal consequences for these misrepresentations in the public forum, but the courts have little tolerance for these lies, thankfully so.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
