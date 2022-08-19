When the Tazewell County School Board voted in 2008 to close Pocahontas High School, many in the community feared that the historic structure would remain vacant and ultimately fall into a state of disrepair.
Since that time a number of ideas were proposed for the old school, but nothing proved to be permanent.
Initially, the deed to the facility was turned over to the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority, which promoted the old school as a multi-use facility. Bluefield University also used the school’s athletic field for football scrimmages for a period of time, and the college at one point had hoped to hold classes inside of the former high school.
However, in more recent years, the structure has remained largely vacant. But the good news is that a new owner has stepped up with a plan to use the former school to help service the region’s growing ATV tourism industry.
It was purchased at auction earlier this week by Buffalo Trail Resort in neighboring Mercer County.
Gordon Lusk, owner of Buffalo Trail Resort, tells us the company is hoping to utilize the old school for future development of the region’s ATV trail system.
Parts of the school’s property could become locations for campers and RVs, according to Lusk. The company also plans to look at the school building itself and the possibilities it offers. Current plans call for using the school’s interior for ATV lodging.
In addition to its close proximity to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in neighboring West Virginia, the old high school also is located within close proximity to the Spearhead ATV Trail system in the neighboring Boissevain community.
In addition to serving Tazewell County, the Spearhead Trail also extends into Buchanan County as well as Dickenson, Lee, Russell and Wise counties, as well as the city of Norton.
Buffalo Trail offers about 30 cabins off Lorton Lick Road in Bluewell for tourists as well as a full restaurant. It is a popular gathering location both for out of town visitors and local residents.
We are pleased to hear that the old high school is now under the ownership of Buffalo Trail.
Lusk has an excellent reputation as a businessman who works to better his community. We are confident that he will find a new use for the old high school so that it can once again serve its community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.