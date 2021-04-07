Visitors to Pocahontas, Va., have probably noticed all of the recent demolition work that was completed in the downtown area. A couple of well-known landmarks, including the Cricket, are now gone.
The old buildings were built in the mid-1880s, but had fallen into a state of disrepair and were condemned by the town five years ago. Bricks were falling off the structures, and a back wall had collapsed, creating a safety hazard, according to Pocahontas Mayor Ben Gibson.
The town conducted a tax sale on the structures and they were purchased by an unidentified individual from North Carolina. Gibson said the buildings had been privately owned and were not the town’s property. As part of the purchase agreement, the new owner was required to tear down the structures that were condemned.
One building near the old Cricket was left standing. Gibson says he does not know what sort of plans the new owner has for the property and the remaining structure.
“Right now, it’s just a cleanup effort,” Gibson said in a recent interview. “Once it’s cleaned up, he (the new owner) will evaluate the situation. He will see whether it needs water or sewer.”
It will be interesting to see what happens with the property.
There is a lot of tourist traffic in Pocahontas, Va. right now, thanks to the Spearhead Trail system, which is located near Pocahontas, and the nearby Hatfield-McCoy Trail in neighboring Bramwell. There is still a great need for new lodging, restaurants and related facilities to serve the ATV tourists.
Gibson said the town had originally hoped to restore the old buildings, but a 2009 study for the restoration project came in at $3.3 million, which made the project not fiscally possible. A similar evaluation of the town’s opera house came up with a $3.7 million price tag for restoration.
Because the buildings were falling down, and presented a serious threat to public safety, they had to be removed.
It is our hope that a new use can be found for the land where the buildings once stood, along with the one structure that remains.
