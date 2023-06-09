Area residents looking for something to do this weekend won’t have to travel far.
The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is entering its second weekend, with a full slate of activities today, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday also marks the return of the annual Celebrate Princeton street fair along Mercer Street in Princeton.
In Bluefield, the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival’s lineup for this weekend includes performances today, Saturday and Sunday from Texas Tommy’s Wild West, the World of Wonders, the Sea Lion Splash and Rocket-It the Robot. A grand fireworks show starting at 10:30 p.m. over city park will mark the conclusion of the festival Sunday.
In neighboring Princeton, the Celebrate Princeton street fair gets underway at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues through 5 p.m. in the city’s Mercer Street Grassroots District with a smorgasbord of activities, events, music and dance. Mercer Street will be closed to traffic during the festival.
Organizer Lori McKinney says the annual street fair is a way to bring people together.
Celebrate Princeton will feature special performances by Headspin Circus Troupe, live music, a fun dog show called “Princeton Pooch Party,” a live art mashup with multiple local artists, and other demonstrations including exhibition ping-pong and performance bubble-making by Professor Bubblemaker.
“There will be a ferris wheel, waterslides, a maze, bounce houses, putt-putt golf, The Foam Garage and dozens of vendors,” McKinney said, adding that Mercer Street merchants will also host special activities and sales.
A diverse array of live musical performances also are scheduled for Celebrate Princeton. Shows planned at the Dick Copeland Town Square stage include The Parachute Brigade, Mama & The Ruckus, Conor & The Wild Hunt, the Allen Smith Band and acoustic performances.
The Fountain Stage will feature performances from James Hart, Noah Spencer, Abby Dolan, Emma Shirey and more.
Free rides also will be available on a ferris wheel on Mercer Street, which is sponsored by Southern Highlands, the Mercer County Commission and the city of Princeton.
So there will be plenty of fun Saturday both in Princeton and Bluefield.With gas prices still high, there is no reason for area residents to travel out of town this weekend.
There is plenty to do right here in Mercer County. Please support our fairs and festivals close to home this weekend by attending the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in Bluefield and the Celebrate Princeton Street Fair in Princeton.
