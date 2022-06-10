Area residents looking for something to do this weekend won’t have to travel far.
The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is entering its second weekend, with a full slate of activities both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday also marks the return of the annual Celebrate Princeton street fair along Mercer Street in Princeton.
Saturday’s line-up at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival at city park in Bluefield includes the Cirque Mundial show, the sea lion splash show, visits by Rock-It The Robot at the midway and performances from Magic by Chaz, also in the midway area.
The Mountain Festival concludes Sunday with Cirque Mundial, the sea lion splash show, Rock-It The Robot, a performance by Little Roy and Lizzy at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10:30 p.m. to conclude the festival.
In neighboring Princeton, the Celebrate Princeton street fair gets underway at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues through 5 p.m. After being a virtual only event for the past two years due to the pandemic, large and in-person crowds will be returning Saturday to the city’s Mercer Street Grassroots District.
This year’s street fair will feature special performances by Headspin Circus Troupe, live music, a live art mashup with multiple local artists, plus other demonstrations. Furthermore, there will be a ferris wheel on Mercer Street, waterslides, a maze, bounce houses, putt-putt golf and dozens of vendors, according to organizer Lori McKinney.
McKinney says Grassroots District merchants will host special activities and sales throughout the day. For example, she said Hammer & Stain will offer special outdoor activities, Stages Music School will feature student performances at the Fountain Stage, and the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company will celebrate its four-year anniversary. In addition, new businesses like Jimmie’s Restaurant and Kylie Kakes also will be open during the festival.
Live music also is planned throughout the day.
With gas prices soaring, there is no reason for area residents to travel out of town this weekend.
There is plenty to do right here in Mercer County. We urge area residents to support our close to home fairs and festivals this weekend.
