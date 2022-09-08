It may still be warm outside, but fall is approaching. That means a number of seasonal fairs, festivals and other popular gatherings are on the region’s calendar.
In fact, there will be plenty of activities and events for area residents to attend this weekend alone.
Up first is the 19th annual Culturefest that will be held at the Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem beginning today and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 11.
Culturefest is a world music and arts festival that will include several artists and live music from people like Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, The Fritz, Keenan Rainer Music Road Co., and more.
Then on Friday, Sept. 9, the Mercer County Heritage Festival begins at the Glenwood 4H Camp, and continues through Saturday, Sept. 10.
It will include story telling, live history characters, live music acts, vendors, a Civil War era Ball, and more.
Then on Saturday, Sept. 10, the 42nd annual Autumn Jamboree will be held in downtown Bluefield, Va., beginning at noon and continuing until 9:30 p.m.
The popular downtown gathering will include music, food, vendors, bouncy houses and inflatables, a beer and wine garden and the Beach Nite Band performing up until the closing fireworks show. This year’s Autumn Jamboree also will include an Xcape-Z51 trailer that is zombie and circus themed, according to the town of Bluefield, Va.
Then on Sunday, Sept. 11, the 7th annual Bluewell Community FunDay will be held at the Voice of Worship Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will include food, prizes inflatables, rides and several other events.
But the fun doesn’t end with this weekend. In fact, a full slate of fall festivals is on the calendar for the remainder of September and early October. Upcoming events include:
• The return of the Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisghah Pumpking Patch from September 16 until October 30. {/div}• The Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival coming up on September 16 and 17 in the town of Cedar Bluff, Va.
• The Camp Creek State Park Fall Festival on Saturday, September 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Princeton AutumnFest on Saturday, September 24, on Mercer Street with bounce houses, vendors, live music, food and more.
• Oktoberfest in the Park in Bluefield on September 24 at 3 p.m. in Bluefield City Park, featuring live music, food, and several options of craft beers from the region.
• Also on Saturday, September 24, Tazewell County will be hosting the annual Burkes Garden Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Oktobrewfest in Tazewell County will be October 1 on Main Street in Tazewell from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
We urge families across our region to take part in these many great fall festivals and related gatherings that are coming up in the days and weeks ahead. Please support these worthwhile events and the different communities and organizations that are sponsoring them.
Organizers of these annual events are counting on participation from area families. Without your support, they would not be able to continue these annual events.
