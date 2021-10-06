I was so pleased to see your coverage of the tribute to David Knight, the Honorable Judge David Knight. Few could wear the title of “honorable” as deservedly as David Knight.
In 1969, my wife’s parents moved into a home across the street from David and Ellen, and also Allen and Betty Griffith. Little did I know then that they would eventually become some of Princeton’s outstanding citizens.
We got to know David and Ellen and visited in their home and had the pleasure of dining with them.
I knew David more from a personal side than his outstanding legal career. I saw him as a true “man of God” and a disciple of Jesus Christ. He was a bible scholar and was not afraid to share his knowledge and faith to all. He was a teacher and leader for many years at the First United Methodist Church in Princeton.
I send my heartfelt sympathy to Ellen, Terry, Tammy, Chris, and their extended family.
I considered it an honor to have known David. Most of all it was a great honor to have had him as a friend.
Sincerely,
Dr. Norman Lewis Jones, DDS, Princeton
