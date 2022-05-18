If you haven’t been to Pipestem Resort State Park in a while, now would be a great time to visit this close-to-home destination. More than $8 million in renovations have been completed at the park in recent months, adding further appeal to this regional asset.
Recent upgrades at Pipestem have included nearly $4.4 million in renovations to the park’s two lodges, cabin upgrades, and more than $3.6 million in infrastructure improvements to the park’s tram, wastewater treatment plant, and campground waterline.
Other new additions recently completed at the park include the addition of a zipline, splash park and adventure lake, as well as the new adventure zone facility.
Gov. Jim Justice was on hand last week
to help celebrate all of the new additions with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. He was joined by state Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and state Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillon for the ceremony.
“The renovations at Pipestem are incredible,” Justice said. “I congratulate everyone who played a part in making all of these improvements possible. Just look at this place right here. I don’t care where you go in this country, it doesn’t get any better than right here where we’re at right now. We’ve always known how good we are. But the outside world didn’t buy it. Someway, somehow, we had to change our image in West Virginia. Through projects like this, it’s working.”
Located on the east rim of the Bluestone River Gorge at the border of Mercer and Summers counties, Pipestem Resort is a popular regional destination for both tourists and local residents. It’s also an important economic driver for the Mercer and Summers county region.
All of the new additions to the state park will help in bringing additional visitors to our region. Attractions like the tram, zipline, splash park, adventure lake, adventure zone and the newly renovated lodges and cabins are the type of things that out-of-town visitors are looking for — particularly those who are planning a vacation or get-away around the great outdoors.
Local residents who haven’t been to Pipestem in a while also are strongly encouraged to plan a daylong outing soon. As there is much new to see and do at Pipestem Resort State Park.
