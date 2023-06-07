In another tourism boost for Mercer County, Pipestem Falls is now a part of the official West Virginia Waterfall Trail.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement last month.
Located on Pipestem Creek along Route 20 near Pipestem State Park, the falls is a popular gathering point for both local residents and visitors alike.
Its inclusion into the state waterfall trail will increase awareness of the local attraction.
West Virginia is the only state in the nation with an official waterfall trail, according to the governor’s office. As a result, those waterfalls included in the state trail have received a lot of national attention, including articles in top-tier travel publications such as Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Southern Living and Fodor’s Travel.
Pipestem Falls now joins Camp Creek Falls and Brush Creek Falls as part of the state’s waterfall trail system, according to Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jamie Null.
That means Pipestem Falls will be promoted by the state, in addition to ongoing marketing efforts locally by the convention and visitors bureau.
The state waterfall trail has garnered rave reviews, and is another tool to help market the region to tourists, Null said.
It will now be included in the CVB marketing material with new photos.
“We love it when we can get more specific (about destinations),” Null said.
The state designation also should help in increasing visitation to the nearby Pipestem State Park.
Pipestem State Park is a first-class regional attraction located in our own backyard.
It has seen a number of improvements and additions in recent years, including the new Adventure Zone and zipline attractions, along with upgrades to the park’s cabins, its two lodges and the tram system.
Now, as more tourists check out Pipestem Falls as part of the state’s waterfall trail, many will also likely travel to the nearby state park as well.
Visitors to the region can sign up to have the West Virginia Waterfall Trail passport delivered straight to their smartphone at WVtourism.com/waterfalls.
Those who sign up online to see the waterfalls can win prizes along the way, including a West Virginia Waterfall Trail branded sticker, water bottle, and T-shirt, according to state tourism officials.
Now would also be a great time for area residents who haven’t been to Pipestem Falls, or Pipestem State Park, in a while to make the short drive to this wonderful regional attraction.
