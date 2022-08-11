If we are to believe what we are now being told, the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline project in southern West Virginia may soon be finished.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who singlehandedly resurrected President Joe Biden’s massive climate change and health care spending package earlier this month (but stubbornly claims it isn’t a slimmed down version of Build Back Better) now says he has struck a deal with Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, that will speed up the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Not only that but Manchin says the energy permitting provisions in the deal include an array of measures to speed up federal permitting processes in all areas of energy and in particular designated projects of “strategic national importance.”
“Completion of the MVP, which is 94 percent complete, will allow the United States to unleash our abundant supply of clean American energy by unlocking 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, lowering prices at home and allowing us to backfill our allies around the world currently relying on Vladimir Putin and other dictators,” Manchin said.
Everything in that carefully worded statement from Manchin makes sense. The problem is that the political party he represents has a proven track record of killing fossil fuel jobs that are critical toward achieving energy independence in America. Are we to believe now — 87 days before the closely watched midterm elections — that Schumer, Pelosi and majority Democrats have suddenly had a change of heart regarding fossil fuel pipeline projects?
Republicans, including U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., aren’t buying it.
Capito, who works closely with Manchin in Washington, said she is “skeptical” of the permitting process deal.
Capito joined several of her Republican colleagues last week in challenging Manchin and other Democrats in the Senate to show that they are serious by supporting a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution “nullifying burdensome permitting regulations by the Biden administration.”
Capito said the vote on the CRA resolution is a “test vote” for the Democrats’ commitment to permitting reform.
Of course, what shouldn’t be lost in this debate, is the fact that there is now a possible pathway for the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Specifically, Manchin’s latest deal with Schumer and Pelosi will require the relevant agencies to take all necessary actions to permit the construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and give the DC Circuit jurisdiction over any further litigation.
The MVP, a 303-mile, 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline, when finished will bring natural gas from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va. It was initially scheduled to be operational by the end of 2018 at a cost of about $3.5 billion. That did not happen and permits were extended to Oct. 13, 2022.
More than 90 percent of the pipe has been placed. However, because of protests and lawsuits the project has been delayed by court battles and the company is now asking for an extension of the permits to 2026 and the cost estimate to finish is now at more than $6 billion.
The latest court setback for the Mountain Valley Pipeline was a decision made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va. to invalidate approvals previously granted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to construct the pipeline on federal land.
That includes Jefferson National Forest, which the pipeline must pass through in Monroe and Giles counties, with a total of about 3.5 miles on federal land involved. The pipeline also must run under the Appalachian Trail where it crosses the ridgeline of Peters Mountain in Monroe County.
Permits to cross streams had also been tied up in court.
So kudos to Manchin if he can find a way to actually remove the multitude of roadblocks that have seemingly forever slowed this all-important infrastructure project.
Of course, it is also doubtful that the combined efforts of Manchin, Schumer and Pelosi can stop the parade of protestors who frequently disrupt the pipeline project through various creative means of chaining and or barricading themselves to construction equipment.
Common sense is the only cure for that particular malady.
