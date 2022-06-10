After I bought an old farm house in Patrick County, Va. several years ago, a renovation project required the removal of a storage room built on to the house in the back.
When the work was done the contractor called me over that evening to take a look.
The small area had been built over an old well.
At the top of the well under the flooring was also a concrete trough where whoever lived there would pull up well water and pour it into the trough to keep things like fresh milk cool. A small mountain creek can serve that purpose as well because the water temperature is about 55 degrees even in the summer.
But what struck me the most about the well was how it was dug.
The house was built in 1922 so the well was most likely dug then, and of course by hand.
Shovel marks covered the sides of the about 3 ft-wide perfect cylinder, and the walls were slam straight, with a level showing just how straight.
A flashlight revealed a dirt bottom, probably about 25 feet down so the well had been dry for who knows how long.
Well, the bad news was it had to be filled with gravel, a lot of gravel. I can’t remember how many truckloads, but several, and the county inspector came by and approved it. Yep, most counties have building inspectors, and they look at a structure from the foundation up as work progresses.
At any rate, during that time I also thought about the experiences of pick and shovel work, and how much I actually enjoy it.
One of my favorite things to do was help dig graves, which were sometimes done by hand, usually for someone indigent.
My Uncle Warner was a well-known good grave digger. A small but strong man, he also enjoyed a little home brew to quench his thirst from the digging. Well, a lot of home brew.
I don’t recall ever digging a grave with him, or maybe it happened and the dark, debris-filled home brew he made destroyed a few memory cells.
Rack Perdue was the one who seemed to be in charge of the grave-digging projects.
Not sure if that was his real first name. Probably not, but that is what everybody called him. Not sure how it was even spelled.
He was the local bootlegger and always said, well, a man has to make a living. Bootlegging and grave digging suited him just fine.
Regardless, he was a great guy and he was fun to dig with.
A grave is 6 feet deep of course, or thereabouts. Truth is, it apparently was a custom started in Europe during the plague with the thinking being it was deep enough to keep the disease literally buried.
I expect the depth has varied quite a bit since then.
But the graves I helped dig were 6 feet deep, and there is a great deal of satisfaction in digging a hole that big by hand.
Not only satisfaction for a job well done, but just the idea you were preparing an eternal home of sorts for someone, or at least for their remains. A certain solemnity came with it, at least for me. I think Rack and Uncle Warner just considered it a hole in the ground with a little money coming their way.
It didn’t matter whether they did or didn’t, though, because I had a lot of admiration for Rack and for Uncle Warner and some others I knew. They were mountain men who lived their lives on the their own terms. Something to be said for that, depending on the terms I guess.
As any teenager does, I considered the life-calling of all the adults I knew. But none satisfied me much and that’s about as far as I got with any career goals at the time. Life was more about the here and now, so doing jobs like that simplified things, and put a couple of dollars in my pocket.
And physical labor gave me a sense of accomplishment, a degree of personal worth. It also set a pattern for enjoying work that offered immediate results.
This time of year, mowing grass does that. Look at a yard with high grass and some weeds. A little work and, and presto, it looks neat and pretty. Work like this is therapeutic, even if we may dread it from time to time.
Our lives become complicated as we get older, and so many things we do are based on mere speculation of the outcome. Our control over many things is very limited.
But hand me a pick and a shovel. Show me where to dig the hole or ditch. I will be sweaty, dirty, tired…but happy to see the fruit of my labor.
