I should not have been surprised, but I was when I recently walked into a big box store and saw brightly lit Christmas trees lining an aisle surrounded by other decorations.
Usually, I wonder why they are put on display so early, and I question how many people actually start purchasing Christmas decorations long before Halloween. I scratch my head and walk out, not thinking too much more about it.
But not this year.
I found myself actually stopping, staring at the trees and being comforted by the sight.
In fact, I left the store with two long strands of lights and went back again soon after that for other decorations, although I already had plenty.
When I started thinking about why my attitude and behavior had changed so quickly, an image of a Christmas tree popped into my head, an image from a Christmas long ago when times were hard.
The image is vivid.
The bottom of that small, oddly shaped cedar tree was wedged inside a bucket of rocks to support it as it stood at a window in the living room.
A string of multi-colored lights, some ornaments and garland brought it to life, forgiving its odd shape and small stature.
A storm had dropped some snow and ushered in much colder temperatures, prompting the usual towels stuffed under the door and plastic covering taped on the drafty windows to keep the cold air from seeping into the small, plain, cinderblock house.
Looking back, I really didn’t think anything about it at the time. After all, that is the hand we had been dealt at the time and we did the best we could, trying to make the most of it.
The tree that I had found in the woods and cut down with my ax, as pitiful as it may have looked, provided a focal point that brightened the house to the point the towels and plastic and other oddities seemed so insignificant.
That misshapen tree brought a sense of wonder, even magic, standing like a monument to the joy and light that is possible even during dark times. I could stand in front of it, lost in the peace I felt looking at it, taking it in, absorbing the light and colors.
I am quite sure that’s why my reaction to the Christmas decorations in the store had a different impact on me that usual.
Most of us are social creatures. We may not mind some alone time but we have a need to connect to others, especially face to face. We look forward to get-togethers and shared meals and having fun.
That is especially true during the holidays.
This year, 2020, is different, of course.
We are all in the middle of an unexpected and rare situation that has the potential to harm many of those we love. We have to be very careful, even with family members, as we try not to take any chances.
Limitations on what we can do and how we do things are everywhere, even seating capacity at restaurants.
Our usual habits, in particular our social-gathering habits, have been placed on hold for the most part.
We all naturally derive a sense of well-being in our normal behaviors, the routines that bring order, but all of that has been disrupted to one degree or another.
The coming holidays and the greatly anticipated normal gatherings for them are questionable, especially since many of us must consider people who are vulnerable.
But if there is one thing most people I have ever known enjoy, it is Christmas decorations, especially the lights.
They give us a sense of normalcy, and peace, both of which we can easily take for granted.
So this Christmas, I am decorating more than ever. I want to walk through my house and see lights in every room. I want a tree full of brightness and dreams.
And when I drive around, I hope to see house after house decked to the hilt with lights, capturing the joy we all experienced as children.
During these times, we need peace and joy more than ever, and that is what Christmas should be about anyway.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.