Say it isn’t so. The month of June is already here.
What happened to the first six months of 2022? We waited so long for spring to arrive, and now summer is already nigh.
The carnival is being set up at city park, and soon the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will be underway.
While it is true that time slows down for no man, if it were to slow down — the months of June, July and August would be the ideal time for the clock to move just a little bit slower.
While we can now spend more time outdoors during the evening hours, that extra hour of daylight will unfortunately be short-lived.
Here in the mountains, once the Fourth of July is over, the evenings start getting darker a little bit earlier with each passing day. So enjoy June while it is here.
Warm weather, and more daylight, is a good thing. At least in my humble opinion.
There was somewhat of a bipartisan push earlier this year in Congress to make Daylight Savings Time a year-round thing. Technically, Congress voted to do this — although whether or not it actually happens come 2023 remains to be seen.
I was surprised by the amount of pushback the well-intended bill got from some media outlets. Some folks also complained about it on social media, but that’s nothing new. People complain about everything on social media. That’s just what they do.
Having a little bit more daylight during the cooler months of fall and winter seems like a no-brainer to me. But apparently some of my colleagues in the news media business champion longer nights and less daylight. Go figure. I can’t explain their rationale.
But we don’t have to worry about any of that at the moment. It’s June 1. Summer is more or less here — although it officially doesn’t begin until the summer solstice of June 21 — so let’s go ahead and enjoy the warm weather and longer days while we still have them.
Go outside. Get some fresh air. And take your mask off.
There really is no need to wear a mask outside in your own yard, and especially when no one else is within close proximity.
At this point in the pandemic, we should all know that exposure constitutes being within six feet of an infected individual for a period of at least 15 minutes or longer.
If you, or your family members, are the only people in your front yard or back yard, you should be OK. It’s also safer outside as opposed to indoors.
Yet I still occasionally see people walking around by themselves outside with a mask on.
Another thing you won’t need to do this summer is wear a mask while cutting grass.
Can we all at least agree to this? There is no need to mask up while operating a riding lawn mower, particularly when it is 80-plus degrees outside.
You are the only person on the riding lawn mower, and no one else is (or should be) within six feet of the lawnmower. So a mask isn’t necessary.
Wearing a mask while pushing a lawn mower would wear me out during the hot summer months.
It is not my intent to make light of the situation. I’ve had COVID. I know it is nasty. But at some point we need to start acting a little more reasonable about this. Just because Washington is telling us to wear a mask, it doesn’t mean we have to wear a mask while sitting on our front porch or mowing the grass.
Summer should be a relaxing season.
Unfortunately, the summers of 2020 and 2021 were not particularly relaxing due to COVID surges and a number of overreaching pandemic mandates that even further divided our country.
Maybe the summer of 2022 will be a return to normal — new COVID surge or not.
Then again, we could be talking about more monkeypox and avian flu cases in the weeks ahead.
Gosh. Let’s hope not. After three years of COVID, we all need a break from this pandemic routine already.
We need a normal summer. Will this be it?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
