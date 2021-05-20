When science fiction movies feature pandemics, alien invasions or zombie plagues, they include everything from mass evacuations to people battling for canned goods and water. Well, when a real global pandemic started last year, there was a rush on toilet paper.
That wasn’t nearly as dramatic as desperately searching for food, but I’ve never liked drama for the sake of drama. Low supplies of toilet paper is something I can cope with. Now I’m wondering if anybody will do a study about exactly why so many people panicked about toilet paper in 2020.
My own theory is that when some folks went into survivalist mode and bought more toilet paper than usual, they emptied some shelves and created the illusion of a toilet paper famine. This illusion prompted even more people to buy more toilet paper than usual, and the usually more than adequate supplies couldn’t keep up with the unexpected demand. The perceived shortage became a real shortage.
The process seemed to repeat itself last week when a major fuel pipeline was shut down by hackers. Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency, and soon there were lines at gas stations. Some lines extended into the street, and I saw the demand overflow into West Virginia. A gas station near my home was really busy.
This particular panic lasted about a day. I later drove around Bluefield, Va., and learned that cooler heads had prevailed. The stations were busy, but they weren’t seeing the madhouse atmosphere from the previous day. Once again, I think a perceived shortage led, for a short time, to a real shortage.
I had a little more than half a tank of gas when that state of emergency was declared, so I wasn’t in dire straits. I usually wait until I’m around one-quarter of a tank before filling up, but I filled up sooner than usual when I saw the opportunity. There are probably a lot of people who filled up sooner than usual because they heard about a shortage, and that helped create a shortage. I’m just glad this particular panic ended pretty quickly.
I read a lot about history, and these sort of collective panic attacks are not anything new. For instance, during World War I the British were always worried that Germany was going to invade their island despite being told again and again that the German Navy just wasn’t up to the challenge. We had those same type of scares during World War II.
After Pearl Harbor was bombed, there were real fears that Imperial Japan would invade California. One result of that scare was the “Battle of Los Angeles” on Feb. 24 to 25, 1942. Antiaircraft guns blazed away at something unidentified. Some folks speculate that it was a UFO. The sight that sparked fears of a Japanese attack could have been a weather balloon. Maybe it was nothing but a bad case of nerves.
Sometimes I think there are people who enjoy a good panic. Most of us are frightened or annoyed when we hear that there could be a shortage of an essential product like gasoline or that a big blizzard or hurricane is headed our way. Other people see these impending disasters or shortages as an adventure or a least a break from the ordinary.
When we hear that there’s a shortage, we need to take a deep breath and think before rushing to the stores and grabbing a cartload of something we might not really need. I told myself last week when I heard about that state of emergency that I didn’t need to rush off to the nearest gas station. I had about half a tank, and I could work from home if I needed to conserve what I had for a little while. Meanwhile, other people across the East Coast were putting gasoline in milk jugs and even trash bags. Now that’s full-blown panic.
The late author Douglas Adams offered a good piece of advice when he wrote his classic novel “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” What was that advice?
Don’t Panic!
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
