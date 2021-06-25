Yep, they grew up quicker back in the day of my parents. No doubt about it.
Responsibility came early in life, from the boys going to work to the girls marrying young and starting a family. Good or bad, that’s just the way it was.
I guess it was the same thing for educated, sophisticated people as it was for the rest of us.
Gosh, my grandmother was married at 15 and I had an aunt married at 13. They had plenty of kids and were wonderful, responsible women.
I am not saying getting married that young is necessarily a good or bad thing. It’s just the way the culture was at the time and there were many compelling reasons for it, with a big family needed to survive. Also keep in mind the infant mortality rate was much higher because of the lack of medical care and, of course, the limited advancements in medicine at the time.
Families were self-sufficient in many aspects of their lives so a lot of work needed to be done, and a lot of people needed to do it. My grandmother raised 11 kids in a small house.
My father was raised in that culture, son of a sharecropper who fathered 20 children. Hard to imagine, but it happened.
When he was 15 he was only in the sixth grade because his family had moved around so much. It was not an easy life, and one that he had to take control of at an early age.
Here is what he told me many years ago.
“I was sittin’ in old man Doddrill’s class at Oakvale School,” he said. “I started lookin’ around the class and thought, good God almighty, here I am almost grown, twice the size of these kids and still sittin’ here tryin’ to figure out how to multiply. I just got up, walked out of that class and out of that school and never went back.”
He got a job in a sawmill, jumping around from one sawmill to another, operating the saw at one place, loading and driving the trucks at another, cutting timber on another, moving around from holler to holler, buying and selling one old car after another, living his life the way he was raised — temporary, on the move, but somehow managing to survive.
Independent and supporting himself at 15, he was for all practical purposes a responsible adult, a man.
He was only 17 when he married my mother, but it was a 17 already full of survival, not many frivolities.
My gosh, when I was 17 I did not have anything near that level of responsibility or maturity. I was overall still a child, with limited responsibilities and an extended family that provided a cocoon. I had no idea at the time just how fortunate I was.
But I was part of a generation that grew up when society, our culture, was changing and most of us were in a position to not need to jump into survival mode at 15 years old.
The world was more accessible and education was more easily attainable. Well, those changes are far more complicated of course, but fewer and fewer people found themselves in the position my father was in.
When I look at kids now who are 15 or 17, it’s difficult to imagine them taking on the responsibilities associated with full-time work and a family. Some still do, and can, but it is the exception, that’s for sure.
But human beings are highly adaptable of course and most are capable of taking on the responsibility needed to survive, and especially to provide the best they can for their children.
Well, assuming they are not living a life that includes things like drugs or alcohol that can destroy the capability of taking on adult responsibility.
When I have had to face difficult decisions in life, often intimidated by taking on responsibilities and challenges, I always think about my father and what he had to do when he was young, the circumstances he was in and how he handled it.
It was tough, but he did it.
He was a survivor, and I think all of us have that in us.
I sure hope so.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
