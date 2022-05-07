My mother always told me when food, gas, water, electric, sewage and super-high inflation bills, etc., start adding up daily, weekly and monthly, “son you have got to grin and bear it,” and those words of wisdom are still more true on today than ever in my 64 years of living in McDowell County.
In times like these we are witnessing overwhelming increases from both large and small companies such as Appalachian Power, who are now anticipating doubling down on its customer’s billing with absolutely no intentions of letting up. It seems like everybody wants to increase their prices and rates and nobody wants to decrease.
For as long as I’ve been alive, every two or three years we have been facing as Appalachian Power customers, a slogan we are going to sock it to your electric bill, if we can, and there is nothing you can do to stop our rate increases.
What were two or three year increases are now possibly turning into annual or yearly increases.
For a great majority of West Virginia citizens it seems like one devastating hardship increase after another, regardless to your race, creed or skin tone color. For such a time as this, it is a very sad commentary, not only in McDowell County, but throughout every county statewide in West Virginia when our West Virginia senators and our 55 county, state and local government officials are allowing the West Virginia Attorney General and the West Virginia Public Service Commission to give free reign in allowing increases for American Electric and nearly 99 percent of water and sewage businesses, etc. throughout West Virginia.
For such a horrific time as this the great majority of Appalachian Power customers are still suffering and grieving from the devastating super light and electric bills throughout 2019, 2020 and now 2022, etc.
For years I’ve been asking where will it all end, and now with super high inflation the poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. However, it seems like everybody including Appalachian Power is adding all they can to already super high daily, weekly and monthly food, fuel ,water, sewage and electric bills.
Throughout McDowell County, I know the struggles to pay high bills and high inflation is real, and I know personally of numerous families who are making tough decisions of what they can and cannot afford or pay any longer.
Even super giants like Walmart has started to close stores simply because people’s shopping and purchasing habits are deeply depressed and simply because inflation upon inflation is deeply hurting their bottom and top line.
Evangelist Pastor Reverend Timothy Lamont Hairston
Elkhorn
