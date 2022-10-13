Here in the deep south counties, it’s not unusual for a motorist to come upon a pedestrian walking alongside the road.
Unfortunately, this will sometimes occur along U.S. Route 52, U.S. Route 460 and other heavily traveled corridors.
Even more troubling is when a pedestrian is walking along the road at night, often without bright or reflective clothing.
That’s why all motorists should remain alert with their eyes on the road at all times.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is joining with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to promote pedestrian safety throughout the month.
At some point, everyone is a pedestrian, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Whether you walk your child to school or walk from your vehicle through a parking lot to the office or shop, you are walking where other vehicles travel.
Unfortunately, pedestrian fatalities remain high. In 2020, 6,516 pedestrians died nationwide. In West Virginia, 18 pedestrians were killed by drivers in 2020. Pedestrian deaths accounted for 17 percent of all traffic fatalities nationwide in 2020 and 2 percent of all people injured in crashes in 2020, according to data from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“We often think of urban areas as more dangerous for pedestrians,” Amy Boggs, pedestrian/bicycle safety coordinator for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said. “We are seldom more vulnerable than when walking in cities, crossing busy streets, and negotiating traffic. Rural areas can be just as dangerous to walk in, if not more so, as many areas have no sidewalks, crosswalks, or safe spaces for walking.”
When driving, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges the following steps:
• Watch for pedestrians at all times; be extra cautious when backing up.
• Do not drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
• Never pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.
• Obey all traffic laws, especially posted speed limits in school zones.
• Pay attention. Put your phone down and never drive while distracted.
• Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, making eye contact to indicate that you see them.
Pedestrians also are urged to practice safety, including:
• Keeping their eyes on the road ahead of them, and not on their cellphone.
• Don’t wear ear buds.
• Avoid alcohol and drug impairment when walking.
• Children younger than 10 should cross the street with an adult.
• Look left, right, and left again before crossing the street, making eye contact with drivers of oncoming vehicles to make sure they see you.
• Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.
• Wear bright and/or reflective clothing and use a flashlight at night.
• Whenever possible, walk on the sidewalk; if no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic.
Whether operating a vehicle or walking outside as a pedestrian, all area residents are encouraged to follow these common sense suggestions. Please make pedestrian safety a priority during the month of October and throughout the entire year.
