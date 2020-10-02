Anyone who questions whether a human being has a soul should be present when a person dies.
On Dec. 20, 1996, for the first time in my life, I witnessed the moment of a death.
And for anyone who may doubt that people who are terminally ill can choose when they die, read this true account of the death of my Aunt Ebb.
This may seem like a morbid subject to write about in the middle of a pandemic, but it is more about life than death.
Of course, it is always a horrible experience when a loved one is told of a terminal illness, but when Aunt Ebb heard the stark truth from the doctor as several of us listened, in a state of disbelief and denial more than anything else, she did not blink an eye.
As we tried to absorb the reality of the situation, Aunt Ebb exhibited no such disbelief, denial or difficulty with the reality of what was happening.
In her typical fashion, she faced it with an immediate attitude of, well, this is the way it is, can’t be changed, so I will deal with it head-on, no point in being full of doom and gloom.
When the doctor finished showing the x-rays of her liver, which was spotted with cancerous growths, he started explaining treatment options to extend her life as long as possible, and also cautioning about the side effects of the treatment.
Aunt Ebb listened quietly and attentively, showing no outward signs of indecision or doubt or worry. When he finished, she smiled confidently and politely told him she was not interested.
“If it’s my time to, it’s my time to go,” she said matter-of-factly.
The only place she wanted to go at that point was to her home, where she would stay. And that is exactly what she did.
Like many members of my family, Aunt Ebb’s faith was never shaky. Growing up attending a small Brethren church she never questioned or doubted any of what she learned.
I have always envied that. With an analytical and skeptical nature, I have never been able to be that absolutely certain of about anything.
But during that experience, some certainties surely hit me.
Aunt Ebb seemed to get along very well. She was always chipper and funny during my visits and others said the same thing. If she grieved when she was alone, we just don’t know.
My cousin Garfield was always around to help her with anything and Hospice Care also provided assistance.
If she were in any pain, I never noticed and she certainly did not complain.
After a few months, though, she knew she would not last much longer.
On Dec. 20, a cold Friday evening, my mother called me and said Aunt Ebb was ready to go.
She had asked for a group of people to be there and she waited until my niece Laura arrived.
When everyone had gathered and talked for awhile, she stretched out on her couch on her back and closed her eyes, said goodbye to everyone, and made one final request.
Sing her favorite hymn, “How Great Thou Art.”
As difficult as it was, we did it, with everyone of course trying to sing through tears.
Not too long into the song, she took one final deep breath. And she was gone.
Instantaneously, the body lying on that couch truly became an empty vessel. Everything she was had left it, and we could all feel that. She was there with us, but no longer trapped inside her earthly body.
She was ready to move on to her permanent existence, and move on she did.
And she did it when she was ready, with no fear and on her terms.
We grieve for those we are close to because we will miss them, and I will always miss her.
But she also gave me hope, and the certainty that she is alive and well and remains part of me.
As mere humans we are not capable of comprehending the soul and exactly what that existence means, and that is why faith is a fundamental necessity to have any degree of peace and hope in the reality of the here and now.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
