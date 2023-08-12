Working in a jail or prison is not easy, especially when that work involves being a correctional officer. Sometimes the incarcerated men and women obey the rules and cooperate with jail authorities, and there are times when they do not. Those are dangerous times for both correctional officers and inmates.
It’s not a line of work that is going to make a person rich; however, being a correctional officer involves taking risks every day and being expected to handle dangerous and often unpredictable situations, so they should be paid accordingly.
West Virginia’s state Legislature recently approved millions of dollars in pay raises and bonuses for correctional officers. This includes over $21 million in pay raises for correctional officers and bonuses for other staff. This increase includes several other policies meant to ease the burdens jail and prison workers must face every day.
The people working in prisons and regional jails face more than possible violence directed at them and at inmates. During the recent Covid-19 pandemic, they faced the daunting situation of being tasked with watching over and caring for men and women who really couldn’t go anywhere if they were struck with the virus. They couldn’t simply be abandoned. Correctional facilities and jails under state or federal authorities had to stay staffed and in operation.
Crime continued despite the pandemic and suspects still had to be arrested and sometime incarcerated. This made an already stressful profession even more physically and emotionally taxing.
The pay raise will give jail and prison workers better income and, in turn, help reduce the attrition rate by giving them more of an incentive to stay at their jobs and not seek new and better paying positions elsewhere. Their work is valuable, and a pay raise lets them know that they are valued.
