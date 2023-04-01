Area students who are interested in a career in health care will soon have an opportunity to transition directly to medical school. It is an exciting development for the Bluefield area.
The pathway to a career in osteopathic medicine is being made possible through a new partnership between Bluefield State University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM). The two schools signed an agreement last month that will allow qualifying Bluefield State students to begin their studies in medicine through WVSOM’s Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program.
Across the state and nation, there is a tremendous need right now for additional physicians, particularly in rural areas like southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. Through the new partnership between BSU and WVSOM, local students right here in Bluefield can now be placed on a trajectory to a medical degree, a positive development that will help in addressing the shortage of doctors.
“It creates a clearly defined roadmap for our students who are interested in pursuing a career in osteopathic medicine,” BSU President Robin Capehart said. “We anticipate a substantial increase in the number of BSU students who will enter the program, graduate and help fill the pressing statewide and nationwide need for more physicians.”
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is the “leading producer of physicians for the state” in primary care and the number one school in the country for rural placement, according to WVSOM President James W. Nemitz.
“It is about education and what it takes to get into medical school and helping them prepare for that so they can be accepted,” Nemitz said of the new Bluefield partnership. “It is about access. You get to know the people for that next step. They help guide you and they bring specialized attention as mentors.”
The new partnership will allow Bluefield students to not only become physicians, but also to live and stay in the area while also helping to meet local health care needs, according to BSU Chancellor Garry Moore.
The agreement is another win for our region, and for the students of Bluefield State University, in particular.
It is our hope that this welcomed partnership will create more home-grown doctors in the years ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.