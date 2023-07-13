PAUL CRAIG HAGAN, "Dozer" 57, of Bastian, VA, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, VA. Paul was born March 13, 1966, in Bluefield, WV to Betty Burress Hagan and William C. Hagan. Paul spent his entire life in the home he loved in Bastian. He is predeceased by b…