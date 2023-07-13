Lights, camera, action!
A little bit of Hollywood is coming to Bluefield later this month with the soft opening of the new Raleigh Street Cinemas.
Or, perhaps we should say, a little bit more of Hollywood.
The success of the restored, century-old Granada Theater shows that good entertainment featured in a backdrop of early opulence from the boom days of coal will bring people and traffic to the downtown area.
It’s old meets new, with popcorn to boot.
Now, just below the Granada, the Raleigh Street Cinemas is set to open soon.
“This is going to be a world-class movie theater right here in downtown Bluefield,” City Manager Cecil Marson said at Tuesday’s city board meeting. “It is going to be awesome. They are close to getting it done. They are putting in the final bells and whistles. It is really amazing.”
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin emphasized the theaters are located in what was once under-utilized space.
Located on the Raleigh Street floor of the Granada Theater building, the new complex will include two 50-seat movie theaters. Each theater will have two entrances, one in the front and one in the back with restrooms nearby in the rear of the complex.
A lounge area as well as a radius bar will be between the two theaters, according to earlier reports.
“We are almost there,” Martin said Tuesday.
While the existing Granada Theater in Bluefield is currently showing new movies, the new Raleigh Street Cinemas will provide two additional state-of-the-art theaters for more first-run movies.
Martin said city board member Matt Knowles also is working with the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation to set up an arcade in the front of the building.
The new screens and sound system at the Raleigh Street entrance will be state-of-the-art.
“We didn’t spare any expense on the sound system, the projection system,” Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Area Revitalization Corporation said. “Whatever the movie-goer would expect, we will deliver (that) experience. Of course, the screens are smaller and the settings are a little different. It’s got a little edge to it.”
Tracey said the new theater is almost ready for operation.
“All of the theater seats are in place, the screens are installed, the sound system is up and working and all of the projection equipment is on site,” Tracey said. “The tech company we hired for all of that work will be back in Bluefield next week for the installation process. So we’ve made a lot of progress within the last few weeks.”
“Mission Impossible is now playing at the Granada,” Marson said. “They are bringing in all of the big movies. They are bringing in the best Hollywood is producing to right here in Bluefield.”
Once the Raleigh Street Cinemas is opened, Martin said first-run movies also will continue to be shown at the Granada Theater as well.
There is additional seating at the upstairs Granada Theater for blockbusters that are expected to attract larger crowds — such as “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning.”
Tracey said an example of a smaller, independent movie without the widespread marketing of a “Mission Impossible” was the “Jesus Revolution” movie, which proved to be one of the most popular films to date to air at the Granada, second only to “Super Mario Brothers.”
“Barbie” is coming as well to either the Granada or Raleigh Street screens, and if early buzz is any indication, it could prove to be just as popular as “Super Marion Brothers,” according Tracey.
Like city officials, we, too, are excited about the opening of the new theater, and believe it will bring additional visitors to the downtown area.
It’s great to see revitalization efforts that are enhancing the city and encouraging more folks to travel to Bluefield.
We’re ready to take a seat and pass the popcorn.
Let the action begin.
