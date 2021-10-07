How much physical activity a story's going to require depends on the nature of that story. Sometimes getting a story means hiking up a mountainside or walking down a highway while the rain is pouring or the sun is beating down. In other instances, getting the story means sitting for hours on a really uncomfortable bench.
I often cover court cases in Mercer County and sometimes in McDowell County and over in Tazewell County, Va. While courtrooms have special places for the judge, the attorneys, the jury and the public, there are no special locations for the media. That means we sit with the rest of the public.
The public sections' benches are often a lot like the pews you see in churches, and they are not always the most comfortable places you can sit. A lot of churches today put cushions on their pews, but courtroom benches are still hard wood. I often have to move around slightly in order to stay comfortable while I'm covering a trial.
Benches at the Mercer County Courthouse are not too bad. The seats have a slight curve to them, so they fit the human body fairly well; however, they still get uncomfortable if you have to sit for more than an hour or so at a time.
The situation changed when the pandemic arrived. When the courts reopened for trials, the seating was rearranged so the jurors could socially distance from each other. The jurors sit out in the public area and the media was moved to the jury boxes.
I had always wondered if the jury's chairs were any more comfortable than the benches. Well, I soon learned that there's not much of a difference.
Each chair is padded, but it's only a slight improvement over the benches. There's are long brass bars below the benches. I think jurors are mean to rest their feet on them. Well, I tried using them a couple of times and promptly flopped over backwards. The jury box does give a better view of the proceedings, and it's easier to hear what's happening. Mercer County's courtrooms are big, lofty places that absorb sound. Efforts have been made to improve the sound, and there are headsets available for people who can't hear anything.
McDowell County's courtrooms have benches that match up with the ones in Mercer County. They are tolerable for long periods of time. I can usually hear what's going on without any trouble.
Over in Virginia, the benches at the Tazewell County Courthouse rank as the most uncomfortable. The courtrooms looks very professional, but the benches' seats are flat and not what I'd call ergonomic. Every time I have to cover a court case there, I kick myself for not bringing a cushion.
Of course, the benches are better than nothing at all. Just about everyone in the newsroom has been in that situation more than once. One time I suddenly had to cover a story at the Mercer County Courthouse Annex. I arrived and saw that every seat had been taken. Fortunately, there was a television stand with just enough room for my laptop. I took notes while standing.
Then there was a time when I was covering a McDowell County Commission meeting. That night the commission's chamber was packed. I had to sit on the floor with the rest of the local media and take notes. I was lucky to find a spot on the floor that night. That carpet made courthouse benches feel not all that bad.
When you're out in the field, you have to be adaptable and accept the fact that you're not always going to be comfortable. There won't always be a handy place to sit. You might be taking notes while standing up and you might be doing that in the pouring rain or under the hot sun. You might be typing out a story while parked along the highway and while tractor-trailers are roaring past you.
You've got to accept that your working conditions won't always be ideal. I just tell myself that it's part of the adventure. The fact your seat was uncomfortable will just make your recollections all the more entertaining when you tell them years later.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph's senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
