The decision by the city of Welch to remove parking meters from its historic downtown area was a wise move.
The city is trying to attract new businesses to its downtown, and the parking meters were largely viewed as a deterrent to growth.
Finding a place to park in the city on days when the courthouse and other government facilities are open was already a challenge, but then you had to dig up enough pocket change to feed a parking meter. It all added up to a lot of unnecessary frustration.
Now those parking meters are gone, according to Welch Mayor Harold McBride.
“We decided to pull the parking meters,” McBride said last week. “We’re trying to encourage and help our local businesses and we’re trying to encourage people to come downtown.”
McBride says the city wants county residents, ATV tourists and others to be able to shop at local businesses and complete their errands without having to worry about finding a place to park or paying a parking meter.
More free parking also is being added to the downtown area with the removal of the gates at the city’s historic three-story parking garage, which motorists will now be able to utilize for free.
McBride says the city also is exploring other possibilities to increase parking in the future.
“We want to help our residents have easy access,” he added. “We want to be shopping friendly to everyone.”
The parking meters may have served a purpose during the city’s heyday, but they are no longer viewed as a necessity.
The city is trying to boost local business growth and economic development efforts despite a couple of high-profile setbacks in recent years, including the closure of the Magic Mart department store in 2018 and the loss of the nearby Wal-Mart supercenter in neighboring Kimball back in 2016.
Getting rid of the downtown parking meters is a move in the right direction. This sends a proactive message that the city is open for business. Furthermore, it encourages both county residents and visitors alike to frequent downtown shops and restaurants without the frustration of having to pay for parking.
