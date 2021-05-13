Many area residents probably still remember the oil crisis and subsequent gasoline shortages of 1973, 1974 and later 1979. A number of factors were to blame back then, including an oil embargo that targeted several nations, including the United States. It was a common sight back then to see long lines of vehicles waiting to purchase gasoline during the early 1970s.
We don’t expect to see a prolonged repeat of those images in 2021, although the state of emergency declaration issued Tuesday by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam wasn’t particular helpful in terms of calming public nerves over fears of gasoline shortages. Northam’s declaration did just the opposite, as more people raced to local gas stations after the Democratic governor issued his poorly-timed decree.
The panic buying also spread to neighboring West Virginia, where there also was a noticeable increase in motorists fueling up at the pump. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement urging area residents not to stockpile fuel.
The good news is that the panic at the pump appeared to slow a bit on Wednesday.
No one should be stockpiling fuel right now. Nor is there any valid reason for panic.
The gasoline supply disruptions that are being reported on the East Coast are expected to be a short-term problem, at best. This is not a repeat of 1973.
The culprit for the gasoline supply disruptions we are seeing right now was a cyberattack that shutdown the Colonial Pipeline, a major fuel pipeline along the East Coast. Ransomware attacks are typically carried out by criminal hackers who scramble data to paralyze their target’s networks, according to the Associated Press. Large payments are then demanded by the criminals to decrypt it.
The real reason so many gas stations ran out of gasoline on Tuesday and Wednesday was due to panic buying, not the actual pipeline shutdown.
Those who are panic buying at the pump are only contributing to the problem.
Calm down. And please don’t hoard gas.
