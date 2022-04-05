Panhandling and loitering along area roadways could soon become illegal under a ordinance being considered by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. this evening at the county administration building in Tazewell.
Panhandling and loitering is a problem across our region, but one area of particular concern in Tazewell County is the heavily traveled intersection of U.S. Route 19-460 in the Claypool Hill community.
People will often stand at that intersection asking for money, and are sometimes there panhandling for hours, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt.
Some will drive to Claypool Hill from neighboring Buchanan County, and others from as far away as Kentucky, to panhandle at the intersection, Hieatt said.
Adding to the safety concern is the fact that some panhandlers will cross the highway to reach the intersection’s small island, endangering themselves and passing drivers in the process. Hieatt said they approach motorists and ask for money, often claiming that they are hungry.
Sometimes the travelers hearing these appeals will buy food for the panhandlers, but then it’s normally thrown away. Sometimes the panhandlers will leave the food and trash in the middle of the intersection.
Due to all of the stores, restaurants and traffic congestion at Claypool Hill, this isn’t a safe location for panhandling.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Claypool Hill intersection is the second most dangerous one in the Bristol District. The district’s most dangerous intersection is Exit 7 in Bristol, Va. at Interstate 81.
Tazewell County currently does not have an ordinance preventing people from obstructing a state road or loitering near one. Under the proposed ordinance that will be discussed tonight, a first time violation would be a traffic infraction. In a second instance, if a person continues to obstruct traffic and refuses to move after being told by a law enforcement officer to do so, the infraction will be a Class 1 misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 12 months incarceration and/or a fine of up to $2,500, according to Tazewell County Attorney Chase Collins.
So repeated violations of the proposed ordinance could prove to be costly for offenders.
Area residents who have thoughts about the panhandling and loitering ordinance — whether pro or con — should consider attending tonight’s meeting. The public hearing at 7:10 p.m. is the correct venue for sharing your thoughts on the plan.
