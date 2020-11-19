Ready or not, the 2020 holiday shopping season is already underway. But things will be a lot different this year.
Yes, area department stores, malls and shopping centers will still see large crowds, but the biggest sales of the year won’t be limited to a single day. In fact, some stores are having Black Friday specials all month long, both online and in their actual brick and mortar stores.
Some of the larger department stores started their Black Friday specials last week. These big deals are being staggered out across the month in an attempt to control crowd sizes during the pandemic.
With the coronavirus pandemic still raging across the nation, and right here in the deep south counties of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, those who do flock to the stores this year will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The feared second wave of the pandemic is underway, and local virus numbers are still surging.
We must all be more careful this year, particularly during the heavily congested holiday shopping season.
We should also exercise other safeguards as well.
The holiday season is one of the biggest times of the year for breaking and enterings to vehicles. As a result, citizens are reminded to take extra steps to prevent thieves from targeting their vehicles while they are unattended.
Items recently purchased from a store, along with other valuables, should never be left in clear view of a vehicle while the owner of the vehicle is out shopping. Those valuables should instead be placed in the trunk of your vehicle, or hidden elsewhere from the view of potential thieves.
Shoppers also should keep their purse and/or wallet close to them at all times to avoid potential pickpockets. Never leave your purse in the shopping cart or open on your shoulder in large crowds. Also, remember not to remove your credit or debit card, or to take actual cash from your wallet or purse, until it is time to make your actual purchase.
Above all, everyone should put safety first this holiday season.
If you plan on shopping among large crowds this month and next, mask up and stay six feet away from other shoppers. Always wash your hands with soap and warm water and don’t forget to carry hand sanitizer with you.
Of course, there are still gifts to be purchased. And local retailers are still counting on your support.
Be safe and shop locally whenever possible.
