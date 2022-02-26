As we all watch what is happening in Ukraine and trying to understand the invasion’s eventual impact here and around the world, one positive development that would otherwise be celebrated with great relief is the good news surrounding the pandemic.
The number of COVID-19 cases is dropping swiftly and significantly, not only in West Virginia and the nation but around the world, with few exceptions.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Wednesday numbers are descending rapidly, and statistics show active cases dropping a whopping 83 percent in the last month with COVID hospitalizations falling off 46 percent.
Sadly, COVID-related deaths have continued, an inevitable result of the spike in cases and hospitalizations in January, as Dr. Marsh predicted would happen.
But the drop in numbers, accompanied by the scientific news that an Omicron sub-variant, BA.2, is not gaining a hold and responds well to the vaccines, has resulted in a renewed optimism, as well as an overall attitude among residents that it is time for this to be over and let’s get on with our lives.
People are finally returning to a sense of real normalcy, wearing masks only if they choose to do so.
Safe and effective vaccinations are plentiful and available to anyone who wants them.
High school and college gyms are full for basketball games and people are gathering with a sense of comfort not seen in almost two years.
Yes, it’s been that long, and even during the summer lull in the spread of the virus last year, people were still cautious, wondering if vacations and summer gatherings would once again trigger a renewed spread. That is exactly what happened as the Delta variant surfaced, gained a grip and spread as fall came.
When the holidays in 2021 rolled around as Delta subsided, the same fear surfaced about gatherings and the Omicron variant started spreading rapidly, creating another surge, taxing the capacities of hospitals and staff to handle the mostly unvaccinated patients who needed a bed, and those beds became scarce.
During that time, Princeton Community Hospital President and CEO Karen Bowling said she had never experienced so many staff being out at the same time, as many of them contracted mostly mild cases of the Omicron variant but had to quarantine. Members of the National Guard were sent to PCH and to hospitals around the state to help out.
The Omicron surge peak was reached in late January, followed by a relatively rapid drop-off in cases, a trend that continues and is expected to continue.
Dr. Marsh has cautioned that another variant could develop, but with widespread vaccinations and natural immunity in those who have been infected, any spread will not be easy as before unless a new variant would be resistant to the vaccine and immunity.
Here we are again, seeing a drop in cases as summer approaches. For the past two summers, a sense of dread has accompanied what could happen as people tried to return to some normalcy during the summer months, and the fears were realized.
But so far this year, that seems to have changed. Yes, we are once again anticipating a summer of some normalcy, but the fear of another variant seems to have diminished a great deal, as if there is a general expectation the same scenario will not be repeated this year.
Optimism abounds, and Dr. Marsh has even said the state may move from pandemic status to “endemic,” which means an outbreak of the virus would be more isolated and not widespread. It also means vaccines continue to be developed to handle variations, much like they do with flu strains.
We all want to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, or at least as close as we can get.
But with current inflation and the anticipation of even higher prices for virtually everything, especially gasoline, as we feel the fallout from Russia invading Ukraine, our world will be struggling to reach a new normal, whatever that may be.
