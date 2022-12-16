Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he will work with the Virginia General Assembly to forgive COVID fines and fees that are apparently still being enforced by some state commissions and boards while also restoring licenses that were unjustly suspended.
Good. We are surprised to hear that some pandemic fines and fees are still apparently being enforced in the Commonwealth. We thought the state of Virginia was done with all of these pandemic rules and penalties following the statewide red wave of November 2021.
An executive order issued by Youngkin earlier this month directs all enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin also announced he will direct state agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget. The budget will also direct the secretary of finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for individuals and businesses who paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.
Youngkin said the statewide review will examine all of the COVID-19 related penalties that were imposed by the administration of former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
“The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19 related penalties and fines is infuriating,” Youngkin said. “Livelihoods are on the line. In the previous administration, we saw our government shut down businesses, close our schools, and separate us from each other.
While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach.”
It is important to note that the budget language being sought by Youngkin does not apply to instances where the violation was in relation to practices, guidelines, rules or operating procedures intended to protect the health and safety of individuals, patients, residents, and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices, or assisted living facilities.
Instead, he is simply looking to address instances of government overreach, where citizens and businesses were unfairly harmed by burdensome pandemic rules.
It makes no sense to be collecting fines and fees this late into the pandemic. Youngkin’s review is correct, and long overdue.
