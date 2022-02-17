For the first time in weeks, I felt that I could visit my mom and not worry about getting her sick. My sister sent me a link for ordering free COVID-19 tests, so I acquired some and tested myself before heading to mom’s house. I tested negative, thank goodness.
I’ve been vaccinated and I’ve had a booster, but I’m still wearing a mask whenever I shop. There are signs that the COVID pandemic is winding down, yet I’m not lowering my guard just yet. There’s always a chance that the rollercoaster ride that COVID had given us isn’t over.
I can still remember when I tested positive for the virus last year. Despite being careful, I got infected somehow. Maybe I was standing near the wrong person for too long or I touched something that was infected. There’s no way of knowing how it happened. My sister and brother-in-law caught it, too. She told me “Welcome to the club,” when she heard the news.
Fortunately, I had my newsroom laptop with me when I heard the news, so I could work from home and keep contributing to the newspaper and not go insane. Oh, I have plenty of books plus internet access, but not working when I could do it didn’t seem right. Years ago, I couldn’t have worked from home. When I first joined the Daily Telegraph, we didn’t even have cellphones. I couldn’t have imagined working from home or out in the field.
For example, years ago I went to Beckley to cover a visit by the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was considering a run for president. There was no way I could get back to Mercer County in time to file the story, so I wrote it out longhand on a yellow notepad. Next, I found a payphone – yes, a real payphone – outside a convenience store, called the Telegraph and dictated the story to the obituaries clerk. It was raining, so I had to lean out of the driver’s side window while I dictated away.
Today I would have written the story while sitting in my car, filed it via the internet and drove home.
During the pandemic, I learned that working from home isn’t bad. I also learned that you tend to work even harder. Years ago when the internet was making communications easier, there was a debate about whether working from home was a good thing. Some employers feared that it would hurt productivity. I found myself working harder to make sure my time was justified. Slow moments found me doing things like the laundry or fixing lunch. I felt compelled to make the most of my time even when it wasn’t really necessary.
After about three or four weeks of working at home, I was cleared to come back to the newsroom and get some rest.
The pandemic has been a tragedy for many people. I’m still being careful about wearing my mask and keeping my hands washed. When my nephews were little, they taught me not to relax my guard. If they got sick while I was visiting, I’d get sick because I thought a child’s disease couldn’t get to me. Well, I was wrong. A.J. and Alex would shake off the bug in a couple of day while that same bug will knock me out for a week.
When I visit mom again, I’ll test myself again just to make sure I’m not going to carry anything to her. I plan to use those tests so they don’t go to waste and make sure I’m taking every possible precaution. There will come the day when we won’t have to worry about getting masks or finding hand sanitizer. Both of those tasks were challenges when the pandemic started, but now you can find sanitizer and masks almost anywhere without any trouble.
We could be actually seeing that light at the end of the tunnel, but I’m going to make sure that light isn’t a train before I relax my guard completely and start enjoying something like normality again.
Greg Jordan is the Senior Reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
