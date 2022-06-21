Looking back in hindsight, it is easy to criticize many of the decisions that were made at the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. COVID-19 was new to all of us at the time, and no one knew what to expect. Of course, most of us could not have foreseen the stay-at-home orders and widespread business closures that were ordered by governors across the nation at the time.
For example, the decision by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, to close down small businesses across the state, while larger big box chain stores were allowed to remain open, has been questioned by some. And there is some validity to be found in their arguments.
You have larger crowds in the big box stores than you do in the smaller mom and pop type stores. So the decision by Justice to leave the big box stores with food and home supplies open while shuttering smaller stores across the state came across as an odd way of mitigating the virus.
Six months after a wide-ranging number of public safety measures were mandated by Justice, a group of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in court, arguing that the actions of the Republican governor were unconstitutional. Similar legal challenges played out in other states across the nation.
As can often be the case with the judicial system, it took a while before a final decision was handed down by the courts. In the end, Justice was vindicated in a legal ruling.
“We’ve been through a bunch of these cases where we were being sued over our decisions whether to play sports, close bars and restaurants, and on and on,” Justice said during a recent virtual pandemic briefing. “Well the final cases were just dismissed last week.”
Justice went on to boast that West Virginia may be the only state in the union to win all of the pandemic-related lawsuits that were filed against it. Probably not something to brag about, but Justice is a tireless self-promoter.
“What does that tell us? It tells us that we made the right decisions time and time again,” Justice continued.
The court was a little more vague in its defense of the governor, ruling that it couldn’t address the case on its merits since Justice has long since terminated each of the challenged executive orders. The opinion from Circuit Court Judge Pamela Harris goes on to add that there is little likelihood that the executive orders will be reimposed by Justice.
“As a result, this case has become moot,” the ruling said.
Three businesses and two individuals sued Justice in the case. Two of the plaintiffs were parents of students in West Virginia who argued that their children had difficulties transitioning to remote learning after Justice ordered all schools in the Mountain State closed in early 2020.
An amended complaint filed in September 2020 alleged the executive order mandates from Justice violated the defendant’s First Amendment rights to assembly, by limiting the size of gatherings, and to free expression, by prohibiting live entertainment. The plaintiffs sought declaratory and injunctive relief against the enforcement of each executive order, but no monetary damages.
The plaintiffs later argued that Justice has yet to formally end West Virginia’s state of emergency, and thus retains the power to close schools and businesses at his discretion, but the court ruled that the mere ability of the governor to reimpose challenged restrictions is not enough to show a reasonable chance of recurrence.
So it is over. All of the pandemic lawsuits filed against the state have been resolved. Unless someone decides to sue again, an unlikely scenario now that all of the state restrictions have been lifted.
But the pandemic is not yet over. COVID is still present and still circulating in our community. Everyone should still be mindful of this fact and continue to be careful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.