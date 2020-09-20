While perusing archive stories to be featured in an upcoming special edition of the Daily Telegraph, I was a little taken aback to read the descriptive narrative from a horrific train accident in Narrows, Va., published in the Sept. 7, 1899, edition of our newspaper.
I am familiar with how writing styles have changed in the past century, but the stark contrast in reporting of injuries continues to be surprising.
Two people were killed and 60 injured in the accident, which occurred when three cars left the track and two first-class coaches rolled down an embankment.
The story detailed the names of passengers, their hometowns and injuries.
A Mrs. Love was “considerably bruised” about her head and body, the story tells me, and Mrs. Cal Horton had a bad gash in the head and “painful injuries.”
Information on other injuries were also given. “Mr. George N. Speiden and wife were on the train,” the article reports. “Mrs. Speiden was slightly bruised and shocked, but Mr. Speiden escaped without a scratch.”
One of the most graphic descriptions was of injuries sustained by a Narrows woman. “A Mrs. Terry … had her scalp literally torn off, but fortunately her skull was not crushed and her injuries are not regarded as fatal.”
•••
Fast forward a few days later and our staff is in the newsroom going over the next day’s A-1 lineup.
COVID-19 cases are a big part of the discussion because, well, it’s 2020.
We have the tally of new cases and deaths reported in our seven-county coverage area in West Virginia and Virginia, but a snag comes up when we are trying to get details of two deaths in Bland County. Specifically, we want to know if they occurred at a nursing home.
West Virginia does provide information on nursing home deaths to the public. But in Virginia that’s not always the case.
The Virginia Department of Health did report an outbreak at the Bland County Nursing and Rehab Center, which at the time of our discussion included 28 cases.
Yet the state’s online tracking systems of outbreaks in nursing homes did not include deaths at the Bland County facility. Instead, the website displayed an asterisk under deaths beside which it read, “counts suppressed to preserve anonymity.”
•••
I was a journalist in the pre-HIPAA days.
The acronym refers to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, a federal law that strengthened security of an individual’s health information.
Most folks, I believe, supported the intent of the act. Medical information is a very private matter.
However, it certainly changed the world of journalism.
Prior to the law, reporters could call hospitals to get reports of those injured in car accidents or other high-profile incidents. The charge nurses certainly did not provide the details as given in the 1899 train accident story, but they would usually tell us if victims were in “stable,” “critical” or “guarded” condition.
Not after HIPAA. Now, the best we can hope for is “fatal” or “non-fatal.”
The popularity of social media in recent years has muddied the waters even more about what is reportable and what is not. While hospitals and health facilities are tight-lipped with regard to releasing patient information — as they must be — oftentimes patients will freely share comprehensive details of medical conditions or injuries on public Facebook pages.
•••
I remember going rounds with Virginia Health officials a few post-HIPAA years ago. A suspected rabid animal had bitten several members of a family and an alert was issued.
Problem was, officials would not tell us the community, town or even county in which the incident occurred. We were only told it happened in one of multiple counties within the health district.
I was frustrated and a little furious.
How are we supposed to alert the public to a potential threat when we don’t have the necessary information to do so?
•••
The COVID-19 pandemic has focused a new and justifiable spotlight on HIPAA.
While the intent of the law remains valid, its stringent standards have certainly made many people feel vulnerable during this health crisis.
I would hope that no one wants names of those afflicted with the virus released, but couldn’t we be a little more specific about the areas in which the virus is diagnosed? Must it be a county breakdown? How about narrowing it to eastern or western Mercer County, or even the greater Princeton or Bluefield area?
Adding to the confusion is how states apparently interpret the law differently, meaning information available in one state may not be available in another.
•••
I do not believe there is a need to go back to those late-1800 days of reporting on cuts, bruises and “painful injuries” of all those involved in a crisis.
However, when the pandemic finally wanes there is a need to take a hard look at HIPAA and, perhaps, revamp it with an eye toward challenges and needs during an international health threat.
Privacy is important, but there must be a point when we can moderate information without jeopardizing the health of others.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
