Here we are at the week of graduation which can be confusing, considering that some colleges and universities handed out diplomas many days ago. That may always have been the case with institutions of higher learning, getting out early. When I graduated – was the diploma printed on parchment? – we all went through together to the same last day no matter what class we were in, then graduation was at night and school was out for everyone at the same time.
It was a feeling of unity, of community that many school systems no longer have. The reasons are many but even as a teacher, I cannot tell exactly what they are. Everything is much more complicated in the 21st century and never more than in the pandemic era. With A-B schedules, virtual learning, and quarantine time for some students at various points in the year, there are times when it may be that nobody knows exactly what is going on.
Half a century ago there were always a few people who knew exactly what was going on. Our mothers was always aware of our whereabouts and what we were up to. Even now, that amazes me because there were so many more citizens – and school children – living in the area. Bluefield, for instance, was home to about 25,000 people. The local high school was Triple-A and featured an enrollment of some 1,200 children. That was in grades 10-12.
Does anyone remember the old schools? Pocahontas is gone and so is neighboring Bramwell. I suppose it would still be politically correct for the “Millionaires” nickname today but at Poca it might be that the “Indians” would no longer be acceptable. Just another item we never gave a thought. Selfishly perhaps, I, for one, am pleased that little Montcalm High School is thriving although in another building than the one the Generals used when I was in school. After all, it was on January 18, 1965, when Pocahontas edged MHS 2-1 in the most incredible basketball in area history. Hopefully, the children have had that story passed down to them by their parents and grandparents.
As the coalfields began to shrink in production, so too did the number of schools all across the region. Dollars dominated and when there were not as many – dollars, that is – the hearts of little communities were simply ripped out as progress marched on.
Matoaka is no more, for example, and neither is Spanishburg. Small places with large histories and precious in the sight of their alumni. Where have all the flowers gone?
The mighty Big Creek Owls, once a football powerhouse and home to the “Rocket Boys,” are only a memory buried under the foundation of a newer school. Not too far up the road at the old center of the sprawling U.S. Steel complex (U.S. Coal & Coke) the legendary Gary Coaldiggers with Sid Cure now live on only in the fond thoughts of old-timers. What about the county seat’s anchor school, the Welch Maroon Wave? For decades the school looked down on the city from its perch above. Although the building remains, the school has vanished. Thankfully, Tony Colobro is still with us.
Fans of the Iaeger Cubs can no longer cheer in person for their favorites and even the building has vanished alongside the winding tracks of the old N&W. Few local schools battled harder to keep their identity than the Northfork learning center. Known as the “basketball capital of the United States” after eight straight West Virginia “AA” championships, the pleading to leave the school intact proved fruitless. Remember, also, that the girls’ team was a multiple state winner and so was the football team.
Another famed “Indian” school, over in Whitewood, exists now only in old yearbooks and the hearts of local friends. Rocky Gap, another close-knit community and host to a precious high school, will be long linked to Whitewood because of sports. Who can remember when the Indians topped the Eagles 155-114 on the court and those 269 points were a dazzling record? Mark Robinson of WHS scored 74 points all by himself as most any Buchanan County old-timer can still attest. Sports were such an integral part of coalfield life and nowhere more so than in the community high schools.
There are plenty more wonderful schools where legions of graduates took the very important steps across some stage to get that precious diploma. Not all of them made it through 12 years of school because just a couple of generations back, there were only 11 grades. Now that is one tradition most of us would have truly enjoyed being part of!
As we graduate our seniors with as much pomp and circumstance as possible in these uncertain times and then shepherd them through another project graduation event, we wish them the best as they prepare for a world we could scarcely have imagined.
Ah, yes, my graduation weekend – Tim Thomas and I got our diplomas, drove down to the Dairy Bar for a hamburger, walked across to the Cricket (gone now, too!) for a couple of games of pool and then home. I don’t know what Tim did the next day but Daddy and I were in the field putting up hay.
Best wishes to the Class of 2021.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.