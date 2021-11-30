While the focus this year has been on COVID-19 associated deaths across the nation, another alarming statistic was confirmed earlier this month. Federal health officials reported that from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 Americans and 1,607 West Virginians died from drug-related overdoses. That’s the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded within a 12-month period, and reason for concern.
Furthermore, West Virginia continues to have the highest rate of overdose deaths in the country, with 90 deaths per 100,000 people, almost triple the national average of 31.5 deaths per 100,000 people, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
The troubling statistic is a reminder that more must be done to address the drug epidemic that is still ravaging the Mountain State, Manchin said last week.
“Congress must permanently schedule illicit fentanyl, which is to blame for more than 75 percent of overdose deaths, and fund treatment centers in order to help our fellow West Virginians and Americans recover from substance use disorder that has taken far too many people already,” Manchin said. “The more than 100,000 Americans we tragically lost to an overdose, their families and all Americans deserve significant action from Congress now, and I urge my colleagues to join me in passing vital legislation to combat this horrible epidemic.”
Manchin, a centrist in the evenly split U.S. Senate, has reintroduced nine bills to date on the federal level aimed at addressing the drug epidemic problem, while also advocating for additional funding and resources to support prevention and treatment services in the Mountain State.
While the pandemic may have been overshadowed by the opioid epidemic, the problem hasn’t gone away. It has only gotten worse, as evidenced by the latest, troubling, statistics.
Manchin is correct in seeking additional legislative remedies to the opioid epidemic.
Inaction should never be an option when it comes to dealing with the opioid crisis, even during the current pandemic.
Given the deadly toll the opioid epidemic has taken on our nation and region, all efforts must be made on the local, state and federal level to combat this crisis.
The latest overdose report should be viewed as a call to action for all.
