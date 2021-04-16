In another welcomed sign of a return to normalcy, the First Friday Concerts in the Park are returning to downtown Princeton next month.
After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the plan is to resume the concert series on Friday, May 7 at the Dick Copeland Town Square in the Grassroots District of downtown Princeton, according to event organizer Lori McKinney. She says each concert will begin with an opening act at 5 p.m., followed by a band taking the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The weekly concerts are free to the public. A new outdoor concert will follow each Friday through the month of October.
It’s been a while since our region has had live, outdoor music, so word of the planned resumption of the First Friday series is certainly something to be excited about.
In addition to the live outdoor music, a number of businesses will keep late hours each Friday to allow guests to also stroll downtown and shop, McKinney said.
“We are still pondering how to approach the big events, but we thought the best thing to do would be to produce regular, small events,” she said. “First Friday Concerts in the Park is something people can look forward to every month. We do ask guests to observe all CDC guidelines and practice social distancing.”
McKinney says organizers are hoping to create an atmosphere where individuals can bring their own picnic blankets and chairs while enjoying the music outside. The weekly concert series is presented by RiffRaff Arts Collective with support from Community Connections and other sponsors.
The first performance slated for the concert series is the Parachute Brigade, a group made up of six musicians from all corners of the music world. Grace Campbell, a singer-songwriter from Princeton, will be opening for the group.
We know a lot of area residents have been eagerly awaiting the return of live outdoor music. So there is certainly public demand for a weekly concert series.
Pandemic willing, we expect to see a good crowd in downtown Princeton come May 7.
