One of the highlights of May when I was growing up was the start of swimming season.
I am sure that is true for most youth today as well, but probably in a bit of a different context, since either private or public pools are usually the destination.
But for me and my cousins and friends, a pool was not an option, but it didn’t matter because the creeks and rivers offered free swimming all the time.
Not only that, it was just water, treated with nature, not chemicals. I don’t think any of us forget our swimming holes, and I mainly had two: the Harvey Hole, in a creek near Oakvale, and the Sandbar, a beach-like shoreline on New River a couple of miles from Glen Lyn.
Yep, almost on a daily basis we went to the Harvey Hole, which was actually a very small pool of water beside an outcrop of rocks, but it sure seemed large at the time.
We often saw water snakes on branches or slithering along the creek and of course plenty of fish and crawdads, but that was of no concern. They did not seem to mind sharing their habitat with us.
Of course, upstream, I am sure, some raw sewage found its way into the cold stream, but we didn’t care.
In fact, we were always told whatever goes into a cold mountain stream is purified after it travels about 6 feet or so.
Well, that’s probably not true. But, on the other hand, we all grew up pretty darn healthy, and we ate a lot of fish from that stream and certainly accidentally gulped some water down on occasion.
The water hole was also downstream from a sawmill and ran right beside a huge pile of sawdust, but, again, it didn’t seem to matter at all.
Sometimes not knowing any better works out just fine, and back in those days kids were allowed a lot more leeway in being on their own.
We also didn’t know why it was called the Harvey Hole. I had heard a young boy in the Harvey family had drowned there many years before and was the source of the name, but no one knew for sure. I just thought it was because the sawmill was owned by a man everyone simply called Mr. Harvey.
But that’s a boring backstory. We all like a little intrigue and lure.
We went to the Harvey Hole most simply because it was close by, a short walk.
The Sandbar required transportation, but it was always worth the trip, because it really did resemble a beach, with a large area covered with sand. New River is also very wide at that point, so swimming across and back offered a challenge. (Sadly, as far as I know, access to that area is no longer available)
It could also be as crowded as a beach because it was a very popular gathering spot, both for daylight swimming and late night parties.
We often camped at other spots along the riverbank near Glen Lyn, but that was for fishing and a different world from the Sandbar since the campsites were small on a narrow flat bank with plenty of trees around. The road was about 15 feet or so above with a steep drop to the riverbank.
Just finding an opening between the trees to cast our lines out could be a challenge.
Swimming and camping and fishing on our own taught us a lot of course, including everything from cooking over a campfire to survival skills that most kids may learn in scouting programs.
Well, we had no access to those programs anyway, and didn’t really need them.
In fact, Aunt Ebb was our scoutmaster and the camping/swimming trips with her on Indian Creek created some of my most enjoyable memories.
We never went to a public campground, so even now I shy away from them, preferring primitive tent camping.
Considering how and where I was raised, it is no surprise that the outdoors is such a playground, and this is my favorite time of the year to enjoy it, especially hiking and seeing all of the wildflowers in bloom, and anticipating blackberry picking season.
I took all of this for granted when I was growing up.
I don’t now. And I am always thankful to still be able to enjoy it.
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
