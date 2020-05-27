Anyone hoping for a return to normalcy this week will certainly be disappointed.
The long Memorial Day weekend has come and gone in Bluefield, and the carnival is nowhere to be found. Also, depending upon where you go and what time of the day it is, you will probably notice that about half of the people who are out and about are wearing a mask. The other half aren’t wearing a mask or taking the whole pandemic thing very serious.
Sometimes I wear a mask, and sometimes I don’t. It depends upon what store I’m going to and how crowded it is inside.
Had the carnival been in town this week, it is doubtful that anyone in attendance would have worn a mask. When you are outside, and the temperature is in the mid-to-high 70s, wearing a mask isn’t a comfortable thing to do.
Apparently this is the first year since 1951 that the James H. Drew Carnival hasn’t been in Bluefield either before or after Memorial Day. The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is still on hold, according to Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. Disibbio says officials are hoping to reschedule the festival for sometime in June or July. Potential new dates for the festival include June 17 to 26 or June 26 to July 4. He says the first week in August is another possibility for the Mountain Festival if enough restrictions have been lifted by that time.
Sure, things are slowly getting back to normal, but social distancing rules still in effect in both Virginia and West Virginia made it almost impossible for the chamber to hold a large outdoor festival at this time attended by thousands across the region. Keep in mind that the state line also runs through city park, which further complicates the situation.
Virginia has been slower to ease its COVID-19 rules than West Virginia.
You simply can’t require that many people crowded together at an outdoor festival to stay six feet apart from each other, and to wear a mask, particularly on a fast moving carnival ride.
It is sad, but the virus has disrupted activities, events and daily routines across our region since early March. So the postponement of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival shouldn’t come as a surprise.
But not having the carnival in town this week will certainly be a departure from the norm.
Many families across our region travel to the Bluefield area each year for the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. When I was living in McDowell County as a young child, we did the same thing. It was a big deal back then. And it is still a big deal. For many families, the annual Mountain Festival is the closest thing they have to a vacation.
Of course, summer vacation will likely be disrupted for millions of Americans this summer as well.
How can you plan a vacation when you don’t know what is open, and what is still closed, across the nation? Different cities, towns and communities have relaxed social distancing and stay-at-home orders at different times. Some communities still have these rules in effect.
I don’t know of too many people who are excited about the thought of a staycation this summer, particularly given our long stay-at-home orders from March and April.
People want to get out and travel. But the question is where can we go?
Given the continued uncertainty, many may opt for shorter driving destinations this summer that can be completed in a day, or a matter of hours. These trips provide a quick but effective sense of escapism for a day. And since you are generally familiar with the area that you are driving to, you will likely have knowledge regarding any COVID-19 restrictions that are still in place.
Who knows? We are still taking this one day at a time.
A lot can still change between now and July. Maybe we can still have some type of fair or festival in Bluefield before the end of summer.
Maybe baseball will come back as well. Wouldn’t it be nice to go to a game now at Bowen Field or Hunnicutt Stadium? If that doesn’t happen, maybe we can watch a baseball game on television with a team playing in an empty stadium.
Hey. That’s better than nothing.
Sadly. Our pandemic summer of 2020 isn’t looking all that great.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
