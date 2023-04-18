Weather Alert

...DRY WINDY CONDITIONS WILL CREATE CONTROL PROBLEMS FOR WILDFIRES TODAY... .Weather conditions will favor more active fire behavior this afternoon and evening. Strong westerly winds combined with low humidity and warming temperatures will create control problems for outdoor burning. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA... * AFFECTED AREA...In Virginia, Fire Weather Zone 007 Tazewell, Fire Weather Zone 009 Smyth, Fire Weather Zone 010 Bland, Fire Weather Zone 011 Giles, Fire Weather Zone 012 Wythe, Fire Weather Zone 013 Pulaski, Fire Weather Zone 014 Montgomery, Fire Weather Zone 015 Grayson, Fire Weather Zone 016 Carroll, Fire Weather Zone 017 Floyd, Fire Weather Zone 018 Craig, Fire Weather Zone 019 Alleghany VA, Fire Weather Zone 020 Bath, Fire Weather Zone 022 Roanoke, Fire Weather Zone 023 Botetourt, Fire Weather Zone 024 Rockbridge, Fire Weather Zone 032 Patrick, Fire Weather Zone 033 Franklin, Fire Weather Zone 034 Bedford, Fire Weather Zone 035 Amherst, Fire Weather Zone 043 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 044 Pittsylvania, Fire Weather Zone 045 Campbell, Fire Weather Zone 046 Appomattox, Fire Weather Zone 047 Buckingham, Fire Weather Zone 058 Halifax and Fire Weather Zone 059 Charlotte. In West Virginia, Fire Weather Zone 042 Mercer, Fire Weather Zone 043 Summers, Fire Weather Zone 044 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 507 Eastern Greenbrier and Fire Weather Zone 508 Western Greenbrier. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * WIND...West winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the lower elevations. West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. * HUMIDITY...15 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Fuel moisture will be less than 8 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&