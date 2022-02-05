President Biden has made no secret of his radical plan to unilaterally decarbonize America. But before he can put his policies into effect, the United States Supreme Court will decide the case of West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. The case will determine whether Congress, and representatives from every state, as opposed to an unaccountable federal agency, drive the decisions on how to address climate change.
It will also have a significant impact on West Virginia jobs and the price of electricity in the future.
The crux of the case is whether a seldom-used statutory provision gives the EPA virtually unlimited power to order coal and natural gas power plants to shut down, or businesses and homeowners to replace their natural gas boilers. President Obama’s EPA originally conjured up the theory that this provision gave essentially unfettered power to the EPA to address climate change when it promulgated the Clean Power Plan.
When EPA finalized that unprecedented and unlawful rule, West Virginia led a bipartisan coalition of states challenging the Clean Power Plan. The rule was then promptly stayed by the Supreme Court. Under the Trump Administration, EPA changed course and issued a narrow, statutorily authorized rule providing for modest efficiency improvements of existing power plants.
However, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Trump EPA’s repeal of the Clean Power Plan, holding instead that the EPA can unilaterally direct the decarbonization of any set of stationary sources of greenhouse gas emissions.
In light of the enormous stakes and the pressing need to settle the matter once and for all, West Virginia led a coalition of states in asking the Supreme Court to weigh in.
The Supreme Court agreed to do so in October.
Our position in the case is simple, straightforward, and well-grounded in existing law. Under our Constitution, Congress — not the president — wields legislative power. Executive agencies can only enact major regulations when they have been given clear guidelines from the legislature. To date, Congress has never passed a statute providing for EPA to simply eliminate existing sources of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. That is why President Obama’s Clean Power Plan was unlawful and why President Biden cannot issue his own decarbonization fiat today.
Presidents are ill-equipped to make fundamental changes to American life. That is precisely what Congress is for, and climate change is not an excuse to take constitutional short cuts.
Here in West Virginia, we trust the Supreme Court to determine the right answer, especially because we know that the best arguments will be presented by both sides in this high stakes dispute. However, some people today do not trust the court. It was especially concerning to see a member of Congress tweet not just that this is an important case but that this case is about whether the Supreme Court will “destroy the planet.”
That is not what this case is about.
That is not how our Constitution works.
This case simply seeks to reserve the power to act on major questions of the day to the people’s representatives — not unelected bureaucrats. Congress and the states must decide the best paths forward to address climate change, not a federal agency masquerading as a central energy planning authority.
Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, is the attorney general of West Virginia.
