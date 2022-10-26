Most logical individuals are concerned about crime, which has been surging in parts of the country. Locally, the Commonwealth of Virginia hasn’t been immune to this trend. The state in recent years has seen an increase in homicides, shootings and other violent crimes.
In response to this alarming crime surge, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has launched his Operation Bold Blue Line initiative, a series of actions aimed at reducing violent crime across the state. The Republican governor was joined last week by Attorney General Jason Miyares, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and mayors, police chiefs and sheriffs from across Virginia in announcing the new crime-prevention strategy.
“Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults,” Youngkin said. “With a nearly 40 percent law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia, with too few prosecutors actually prosecuting, and with diminished community engagement and witnesses less willing to come forward, Virginia’s blue line is getting far too thin.”
Support of law enforcement is a key component of Operation Bold Blue Line. It advocates the following strategies:
• Supporting existing law enforcement by fixing pay and wage compression.
• Supporting new law enforcement with a comprehensive recruiting effort to attract police officers from other states and develop homegrown talent.
• Providing more support for all law enforcement, including more training and equipment.
• Ensuring law enforcement is backed up by prosecutors that can and will put and keep violent offenders behind bars.
• Providing additional resources to victims and witnesses, and funding community partnerships to help stop violent crime before it happens.
Youngkin said a major investment of $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts is underway with the combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial and community-based initiatives. To execute the violent crime reduction strategies, he said the state will make additional investments to recruit, train and support more law enforcement officers in key departments.
It won’t be easy. Law enforcement vacancy rates in some Virginia cities are approaching 40 percent, according to the governor’s office. Furthermore, the Virginia State Police still have more than 250 unfilled positions, and the Virginia Sheriff’s Association estimates vacancy rates are nearing 20 percent in their departments.
To help recruit new officers, the Youngkin administration is promising to work with the Virginia General Assembly to increase funding to cities and counties with community policing and violence reduction tactics. Youngkin said the plan will include provisions that prohibit partnering localities from “defunding” their police departments.
Good. Voters have repeatedly rejected this foolish “Defund the Police” movement, most recently in blue-turned-red Virginia in 2021.
Without fully funded, fully staffed and ably equipped law enforcement agencies, who will respond to emergency calls and protect citizens when a crime has occurred or is underway?
Operation Bold Blue Line is a good first step in helping to ensure a restoration of law and order in Virginia.
This is the kind of proactive approach to fighting crime that voters expect.
