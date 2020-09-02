Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.