An editorial that recently appeared in the Dallas Morning News made me chuckle.
Whoever wrote this particular editorial, which was syndicated through the Tribune News Service Agency and appeared in our Saturday, August 29, E-Paper edition of the Daily Telegraph, talked about an uptick in alcohol sales in America thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The writer said Americans, who are consuming a bit more booze than normal nowadays, may need an intervention.
The writer did a good job of summarizing the year 2020 by simply referring to it as one big “train wreck.”
That’s a relatively simple, but certainly apt, description of the year to date. It is enough to drive a person to start drinking. And yes, alcohol sales are indeed up thanks to the pandemic and all of the other fun things that the year 2020 has brought us.
You know. A global pandemic. Locusts. Cicadas. Murder hornets. Mask mandates. A presidential impeachment. A presidential election. And now even fire tornadoes. Oh, and yeah an asteroid also has a chance of entering Earth’s atmosphere on the day before Election Day. But don’t worry. NASA says it poses no threat because it is a relatively small asteroid. Still, it may be a good idea to have Ben Affleck and Bruce Willis on stand-by just in case — small asteroid or not.
Yep. It’s enough to make a person turn to alcohol.
Remember during the state-ordered shutdown period when Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared that liquor stores were “essential businesses” that had to stay open when other smaller, locally-owned mom and pop shops, were forced to close.
Yes, I know. That made absolutely no sense. But apparently alcohol is a priority in the eyes of Ralph Northam.
Anyhow, I digress. There is an actual point I’m trying to make here and that is that I don’t drink anymore.
Never really drank much to begin with. I was just never a big fan of alcohol or cigarettes. I tried smoking back in college, but didn’t really enjoy it. I did it just to be social. And then there was that one night when me and a couple of friends got really, really drunk. But that’s a story that is best forgotten.
Nowadays, I have no desire for alcohol, beer or anything of that nature. Just Diet Coke. Lots and lots of Diet Coke. I know Diet Coke isn’t healthy either, but it is certainly healthier than beer and other forms of hard alcohol.
Honestly, I don’t see how people could ever become addicted to alcohol or beer to the point of becoming an alcoholic. I know there is the old saying of “washing away your worries with alcohol,” but then you are normally left with a nasty hangover the following morning. It’s just not worth it.
And don’t even get me started on those individuals who still choose to drive a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. You would think by now that everyone would realize that this is a big no no. Yet there are those individuals out there who continue to drive on area roadways while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Sadly, as I often say, common sense is in short supply here in the year 2020.
I can’t really foresee a future where I would feel compelled to drink alcohol. And no, I don’t think alcohol should be considered “essential” by any politician.
Democrat Joe Biden says he will shut the country down again if elected president, if his advisors deem it is necessary to fight the pandemic. Well, let’s hope we don’t see another shutdown. I suspect many Americans would rebel if Biden, Northam or any other elected politician attempts to shutdown our state or national economy once again.
But, if they do, there is a strong chance that liquor stores will once again be allowed to remain open. And that would encourage more Americans to become alcoholics.
But hey, it’s 2020. What do you expect? It’s been one big train wreck of a year, after all. And 2020 is far from over.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
