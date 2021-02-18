Wet, dreary and cold weather has been the rule these past few days, but Sunday I walked around outside for about half an hour because I was about to go stir crazy. Shelves full of books, a pile of DVDs and internet access were not enough to control my restlessness, so I bundled up and headed out. The fresh air and exercise helped break my cabin fever.
Indoor gyms are good, but they just don’t replace being outdoors. I want to get on a hiking trail and enjoy the outdoors because it gets me away from ringing telephones and my heat pump’s dry air. The atmosphere is especially good when I’m well away from any roads or dwellings, when I’m so far out that I don’t even hear cars and trucks on the road. Sometimes when I’m driving, I get quick glances up into the forests and find myself wondering what it would be like to go up into that terrain and keep on going. Probably get myself lost, but a guy can dream.
I’d like to try some new trails when the weather finally breaks and spring is on its way. Pinnacle Rock and Camp Creek State Park are two possible destinations, and Pipestem State Park is another possibility.
New trails came to mind when I talked to County Commissioner Bill Archer about the ongoing Bluestone Trails project. When completed, this project will bring a new network of hiking trail systems between Mercer County and Summers County, and possibly link Bluestone State Park in Summers County with the state parks in Mercer County. Equestrian trails and kayaking are part of the Bluestone Trails plan as well.
A long hiking trails network would be a good alternative for tourists who like the outdoors, but are not into riding ATVs. There’s nothing wrong with exploring the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, but not everyone can afford that hobby or not everyone has the inclination for it. Local hikers would like such a big network, too.
There is a lot of mountain scenery that you can’t see when you’re driving along a road even if you’re willing to take a quick glance or two. Several years ago, I went to the city of War in McDowell County. Some local students were studying a “crime scene” that their teachers had set up near the Warrior Trailhead. I talked with one of the teachers, and she told me about mountain lion sightings and even alleged Bigfoot sightings in the area.
Another teacher said there are huge tracts of land that people rarely visit. Hunters might venture about 200 or 300 yards off established paths, but that leaves thousands of unvisited acres up there in the mountains. I have my doubts about Bigfoot roaming those woods, but mountain lions seem like a possibility. They could easily stay out of sight. I know bears roam the region, but I’ve only once seen one along a highway.
Legendary beasts aside, I’m sure hiking trails connecting all of the local state parks and sites such as Brush Creek Falls would be worth exploring. Hikers could get a real sense of what life was like before highways and cars took us wherever we wanted to go. If the state parks are connected, weekend hikes with the option of staying at campgrounds and places like Pipestem’s lodges would be possible. Trails could have varying degrees of ruggedness. Some could be kept relatively level for hikers who want to avoid a lot of climbing while others along ridges could offer challenges for the hikers who want them.
Of course, I strongly advise staying on established trails if you don’t want to get lost. You would be amazed how quickly you can lose your bearings. A side path you decided to check out can suddenly seem to disappear when you turn around.
The Bluestone Trails Project will create a worthwhile asset which would give our tourists more to do when they arrive in the region while giving local outdoor enthusiasts some new trails to explore. I’m eager to see the trail system come together so I can do some exploring, too, and find new places where I can escape ringing telephones and enjoy the beautiful quiet of the outdoors.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
