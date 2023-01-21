While it is unfortunately a little known fact to some, the region is home to one of the greatest heroes of World War II.
The late Staff Sgt. James I. “Junior” Spurrier of Bluefield, a soldier known as the “One Man Army” for his valor in combat in Europe, was awarded America’s highest military decoration — the Congressional Medal of Honor — by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower for his actions in World War II.
The Congressional Medal of Honor was in addition to his Distinguished Service Cross, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Croix de Guerre, American Theater Service Medal, American Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Marksman M-1 and Combat Infantry Badge.
Spurrier became a extraordinary soldier, serving with distinction in the Pacific Theater and later in Europe. He was a staff sergeant, serving as a platoon commander in Company K, 134th Infantry, 35th Division, 9th Army in the fall of 1944 when he captured 25 German soldiers as his platoon took a hill near Lay St. Christopher. In that encounter, Spurrier mounted a tank destroyer, took its 50-caliber machine gun and cleared the way for his platoon to take the hill. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions on that day.
A few months later on Nov. 14, 1944, Spurrier sent his platoon into the German-held town of Achain, France, in one direction while he entered the town by himself from another direction. The Germans successfully defended the town from the advancing platoon, but Spurrier used his Browning Automatic Rifle, his M-1 rifle, American and German rocket launchers, a German pistol and hand grenades to kill 25 German soldiers and corner several more Germans in a barn. He set fire to the barn and captured 20 German soldiers and two officers as they escaped the fire.
The story of this local war hero has endured in the decades since.
Over the years, there have been calls by this newspaper and other concerned individuals to name a Mercer County bridge after the Medal of Honor recipient.
We are now finally one step closer toward accomplishing that objective.
The Mercer County Commission passed a proclamation earlier this month honoring Spurrier, a necessary first step toward having a bridge named after the World War II hero.
The bridge chosen to bear Spurrier’s name is on Interstate 77 near the East River Mountain Tunnel, according to Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer.
Archer read the proclamation into the official record during the commission’s Jan. 11 meeting.
The next-step in this long-overdue process is for the West Virginia State Legislature to officially name the bridge over the East River on I-77 in honor of Staff Sgt. J.I. “Junior” Spurrier.”
The commission has forwarded the proclamation, and all of the necessary information, to Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer.
Lawmakers in Charleston are urged to act quickly on the commission’s request so that Spurrier can finally receive the recognition he so rightfully deserves.
